Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games

Jeremy Freeborn
Atlanta Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar of Willemstad, Curacao has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball. The reason for the suspension is because he has tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin according to the Canadian Press on Monday. The drug is on Major League Baseball’s banned substance list.

Profar was to be an integral part of the Braves team after he signed a three-year deal worth $42 million on January 23. Now he will not return to the Braves lineup until June 29. However, the news got worse for the Braves. Due to the suspension, Profar will not be eligible to participate in the 2025 MLB postseason.

Why is Chorionic Gonadotrophin a banned drug?

Chorionic Gonadotrophin is a banned substance because of “its performance-enhancing effects, such as increasing muscle-building testosterone levels” according to Yash Nitish Bajbaj of the Hindustan Times. It is also a drug often used by women during pregnancy, and used to treat infertility.

Profar’s 2025 MLB Statistics

After four games and 15 at bats, Profar is batting .200 as he only has three hits, all singles. He has scored two runs, and had three hits, three total bases, and one walk. Profar has an on base percentage of .250 and a slugging percentage of .200.

All-Star in 2024

Profar was a National League All-Star for the first time while with the San Diego Padres. He batted .280 with 24 home runs and 85 runs batted in. During 158 games, 564 at bats and 668 plate appearances, Profar scored 94 runs and had 158 hits, 29 doubles, 76 walks, 259 total bases, five sacrifice bunts, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Terrible start to the season

The Braves were swept in all four games over the weekend by the Padres. Atlanta is one of three MLB teams to lose their first four games in 2025. The others were the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers.

Braves MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
