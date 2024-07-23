Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies of Willemstad, Curacao will be out two months with a broken left wrist according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. The injury is a significant blow to a Braves team that is in second place in the National League East, and are currently eight and a half games back of the first place Philadelphia Phillies.

How did Albies get hurt?

Albies broke his wrist on Sunday in a 6-2 Braves loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. In the top of the ninth inning, Albies suffered the injury when Cardinals centerfielder Michael Siani of Glenside, Pennsylvania slid into him trying to steal second base. Albies’s wrist bent backwards. Siani eventually reached third base, and Cardinals second base Nolan Gorman of Phoenix, Arizona, who was on third base, came home to close out the scoring.

2024 Major League Baseball statistics

Albies is batting .258 with eight home runs and 46 runs batted in. During 90 games, 394 plate appearances, and 361 at bats, Albies has scored 47 runs, and has 93 hits, 28 doubles, one triple, eight stolen bases, 24 walks, 147 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .310, and a slugging percentage of .407. Albies’s triple came in a 2-1 Braves win over the Detroit Tigers on June 18.

Career Achievements

Albies is a three-time National League All-Star. He was honoured in 2018, 2021 and 2023. In 2019, Albies won the National League Silver Slugger Award at second base and led the National League with 189 hits. Then in 2021, Albies was part of the Braves franchise that won the World Series, as Atlanta beat the Houston Astros in six games. Albies batted .238 with five hits in 21 at bats.

Braves sign Whit Merrifield

With the injury to Albies, the Braves signed second baseman Whit Merrifield of Florence, South Carolina. Merrifield has struggled offensively this season. He only batted .199 with the Phillies before being released on July 12.