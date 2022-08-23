Two of the top teams in the National League opened their wallets over the past week to sign one of their players to a contract extension. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed infielder Max Muncy of Midland, Texas to a one-year deal worth $13.5 million on Monday. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year deal worth $72 million this past Tuesday.

Different Timing

You do not hear teams sign players to contract extensions often with about a month and a half left in the regular season and when they are in contention for a playoff spot. However that is what precisely what the Dodgers and Braves accomplished over the last week. Both Muncy and Harris II will be integral down the stretch, not just for the remainder of the regular season, but the postseason too.

Max Muncy struggles in 2022

So far in 2022, Muncy is batting only .190 with 16 home runs and 47 runs batted in. During 99 games, 332 at bats and 405 plate appearances, Muncy scored 51 runs and had 63 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 67 walks, 128 total bases, four sacrifice flies, and two times hit by a pitch. He also had an on base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .386. Muncy’s triple came in an 11-1 Dodgers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 10. Muncy also had a five RBI game in a 11-9 Dodgers win over the Chicago White Sox on June 9.

Still the fact that Muncy is 10 points below the Mendoza Line should be troubling for Dodgers fans, and may surprise some that Los Angeles gave Muncy a significant financial contract extension when he has struggled throughout the season when it comes to batting average before. In 2016 while with the Oakland Athletics, Muncy only batted .186, and in 2020, while with the Dodgers, Muncy batted .192.

Max Muncy Career Statistics

In seven seasons, Muncy batted .232 with 139 home runs and 362 runs batted in. During 675 games, 2560 plate appearances, and 2129 at bats, Muncy scored 385 runs and had 494 hits, 94 doubles, seven triples, 12 stolen bases, 387 walks, 1019 total bases, and 14 sacrifice flies.

Two-Time All-Star

Twice Muncy has been an All-Star–in 2019 and 2021. In 2019, Muncy batted .251 with 35 home runs and 98 runs batted in. During 141 games, he scored 101 runs and had 122 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, four stolen bases, 90 walks, 251 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .515. In 2021, Muncy batted .249 with 36 home runs and 94 runs batted in. During 144 games, he scored 95 runs, and had 124 hits, 26 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 83 walks, 262 total bases, 11 times hit by a pitch, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .527.

Postseason Statistics

Muncy has experienced solid postseason success with the Dodgers. He has batted .233 with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in. During 39 games, 165 plate appearances, and 129 at bats, Muncy scored 26 runs, and had 30 hits, five doubles, two stolen bases, 36 walks, 62 total bases, an on base percentage of .400 and a slugging percentage of .481. Muncy was also on the Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series team that beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.

Michael Harris II

The native of DeKalb, Georgia is batting .283 with 12 home runs and 41 runs batted in during 2022. In 272 at bats, he scored 49 runs and had 77 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 15 stolen bases, 11 walks, 134 total bases, an on base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .493.