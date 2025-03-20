MLB News and Rumors

Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21426827_168396541_lowres-2

The Atlanta Braves have signed outfielder Alex Verdugo of Tucson, Arizona to a contract according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors on Thursday. The terms of the contract are for one year and $1.5 million.

Who has Verdugo played for in the past?

Verdugo has played in the Major Leagues for the last eight seasons. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2017 to 2019, the the Boston Red Sox from 2020 to 2023, and this past season for the New York Yankees.

Verdugo in 2024

In 149 games, Verdugo batted .233 with 13 home runs and 61 runs batted in. During 559 at bats and 621 plate appearances, Verdugo scored 74 runs and had 130 hits, 28 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 49 walks, 199 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, 10 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .291 and a slugging percentage of .356.

Verdugo’s triple came on June 1 in a 7-3 Yankees win over the San Francisco Giants. Verdugo’s two stolen bases also came in Yankees wins. The first was in a 5-3 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 19, and the second was in a 6-4 Yankees win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 29. The game against the Pirates was the Yankees’s final regular season game of the season.

Expected to play in the short term

It is expected that the Braves might use Verdugo immediately as a replacement in the outfield as Ronald Acuna Jr. is still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered this past June. However, the next week will be critical for Verdugo as he gets into game shape better while with the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves top minor league affiliate.

When Acuna Jr. does return, an initial thought was that he might split time with Jurickson Profar, another offseason free agent by the Braves. However, when you analyze their contracts, Profar will probably be the starter and Verdugo will be a fourth outfielder, due to the fact Profar is making $14 million per season over the next three years.

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21426827_168396541_lowres-2

Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw goes on the 60 day injury list
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers sweep Cubs in two game series in Japan
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers win first MLB game of 2025 season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24073412_168396541_lowres-2
Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray out long term with a broken wrist
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24329067_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks relief pitcher Blake Walston to have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Phil Maton
Cardinals sign relief pitcher Phil Maton
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 13 2025
More News
Arrow to top