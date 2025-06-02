In what is really starting to become a regular occurrence in Major League Baseball, another pitcher is done for the season with a serious arm injury. This time it is Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver of Fort Worth, Texas, who is gone for the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament according to Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

How did Smith-Shawver get injured?

Smith-Shawver last pitched on Thursday for Atlanta in a first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith-Shawver only pitched two and two thirds innings before feeling a pop in his throwing elbow according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. The Braves lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Smith-Shawver in 2025

During nine games, Smith-Shawver had a record of three wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.86. In 44 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 42 hits, 19 earned runs, four home runs and 21 walks, to go along with 42 strikeouts, two quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.42.

Inside look at the two quality starts

Smith-Shawver’s first quality start came on May 5 in a 4-0 Atlanta Braves win over the Cincinnati Reds. Smith-Shawver pitched eight shutout innings, and gave up one hit and four walks, to go along with five strikeouts. He threw 99 pitches of which 60 were strikes in picking up his second win of the season.

Smith-Shawver’s second quality start came on May 15 in a 5-2 Braves win over the Washington Nationals. Smith-Shawver pitched six innings, and did not give up an earned run. He had six strikeouts, and gave up two hits and two walks. Smith-Shawver threw 86 pitches of which 58 were strikes in picking up his third win of the season.

Braves having slow start to the season

Atlanta is at 27 wins and 31 losses. They are in fourth place in the National League East and are nine and a half games back of the first place New York Mets.