MLB News and Rumors

Braves trade Jake Odorizzi to Rangers for Kolby Allard

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
USATSI_19231395_168396541_lowres-2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The first offseason trade prior to the 2023 Major League Baseball season happened on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the Atlanta Braves traded starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi of Breese, Illinois to the Texas Rangers for southpaw reliever Kolby Allard of Anaheim, California.

This will be the sixth Major League Baseball team for Odorizzi. He has previously played for the Kansas City Royals (2012), Tampa Bay Rays (2013 to 2017), Minnesota Twins (2018 to 2020), the Houston Astros (2021 and 2022), and the Atlanta Braves (2022). Allard meanwhile is returning to the Braves. He played his rookie season in Atlanta in 2018, before playing four seasons with the Rangers from 2019 to 2022.

Jake Odorizzi in 2022

This past season, Odorizzi shared his time with the Astros and Braves. He had a record of six wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.40. Odorizzi was actually much more efficient with the Astros than the Braves. He had a productive earned run average of 3.75 with the Astros, but struggled with the Braves as he had an earned run average of 5.24. In 22 starts, Odorizzi pitched 106 1/3 innings, and gave up 106 hits, 52 earned runs, 14 home runs, and 35 walks. He also had 86 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.33.

Kolby Allard career stats

Allard meanwhile had an earned run average of 7.29 in 2022. He has struggled mightily in four of his first five seasons. Allard has a career earned run average of 6.07, and has only had an earned run average of below five once. That happened in 2019 with the Rangers, when he had an earned run average of 4.96. In his first season with the Braves, Allard in fact was terrible in eight innings, as he gave up 11 earned runs, and 19 hits, with a whopping earned run average of 12.38 and a very high WHIP of 2.88.

All-Star Season for Odorizzi

There is no doubt the Rangers have the advantage in this deal. Odorizzi was in fact an All-Star with the Twins in 2019. That year he had a record of 15 wins and seven losses, with an earned run average of 3.51.

 

 

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18907628_168396541_lowres-2

Astros won 2022 World Series with experience and youth

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 7 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Live Updates: Game Six 2022 World Series…Astros World Series Champs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 5 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Live Updates: Game Five 2022 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Live Updates: Game Four 2022 World Series: Astros Combined No-Hitter
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 2 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18074291_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox name Pedro Grifol new manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 2 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Live Updates: Game Three 2022 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 2 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18073651_168396541_lowres
Royals name Matt Quatraro new manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2022
More News
Arrow to top