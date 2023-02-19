On the first weekend since early Autumn without professional football, many coaching changes have already taken place. Ten NFL teams will be with new head coaches and 16 will have new offensive coordinators when they kick off next Fall.

The turnover among offensive coordinators comes as teams look to revamp their offensive strategies and schemes, and it is expected to lead to a new era of innovation in the league. Here’s a breakdown of three of the franchises that will have new offensive coordinators in 2023:

Los Angeles Rams

2022 OC: Liam Coen

2023 OC: Mike LaFleur

The Los Angeles Rams have announced that they have hired Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL season. LaFleur, who previously served as the San Francisco 49ers’ passing game coordinator from 2017 to 2020, will replace Kevin Coen, who departed for the University of Kentucky. LaFleur was most recently the OC for the Jets, but they parted ways after the Jets really struggled to score late this season

LaFleur’s arrival marks a return to the NFC West, where he previously coached for four seasons with the 49ers. During his time in San Francisco, LaFleur helped develop a potent passing attack that played a crucial role in the team’s run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

LaFleur joins the Rams at an exciting time, with head coach Sean McVay officially returning to the team after rumors of his departure. The combination of McVay’s offensive expertise and LaFleur’s experience in developing successful passing attacks could prove to be a winning formula for the Rams in the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Chargers

2022 OC: Joe Lombardi

2023 OC: Kellen Moore

With a young and talented quarterback in Justin Herbert and weapons like Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams, the Chargers’ offensive coordinator position was an appealing opportunity for Kellan Moore.

Moore joins the Chargers after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he helped develop a high-powered offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott. As one of the NFL’s rising coaching stars, Moore’s expertise in play-calling and offensive scheming could significantly boost the Chargers as they look to build a winning culture around their young franchise quarterback.

Overall, the Chargers’ decision to bring in Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator is an exciting development for a team with a high ceiling and great potential. With Herbert and Moore leading the charge, the Chargers will look to rebound from their playoff disappointment and establish themselves as contenders in the 2023 season.

New England Patriots

2022 OC: Split between Joe Judge and Matt Patricia

2023 OC: Bill O’Brien

The New England Patriots have brought back a familiar face to take over the offensive coordinator role. After allowing Matt Patricia to call plays in the 2022 season, the team has tapped former Patriots OC and, most recently Alabama OC, Bill O’Brien, to fill the vacancy.

O’Brien, who served as the Patriots offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2011, brings a wealth of experience and success to the role. He helped lead the team to the Super Bowl twice during his previous tenure with the Patriots, and his success as a coach has continued in recent years with his work at Alabama.

While O’Brien’s return to the Patriots is undoubtedly exciting news for fans of the team, his hiring comes with some uncertainty. The team struggled offensively at times in the 2022 season, and O’Brien will need to find ways to unlock the potential of a group that includes quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Regardless of the challenges, the Patriots are banking on O’Brien’s experience and offensive expertise to help the team return to its winning ways. With O’Brien back in the fold and a promising young quarterback in Jones, the Patriots hope that 2023 will be a year of resurgence for the franchise.