Breeders’ Cup 2022: Flightline Odds, Horse Profile, and Pedigree

Horse racing fans are gearing up for one of the most exciting races of 2022 with Flightline making his national debut on Saturday.

Flightline is the fastest horse no one’s ever heard of. The colt has posted an impeccable record, going 5-0 in his career and winning those races by a combined 62 ¾ lengths.

It’s rare to see a horse open with such short odds against seven other Grade 1 Stakes winners. But as a -230 betting favorite, all eyes will be on Flightline heading into the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about the morning line favorite

How to Bet on Flightline to Win the 2022 Breeders’ Cup

Despite never running in a nationally televised race, Flightline enters as the heavy morning line favorite at -230 odds heading into Saturday afternoon.

The colt has a perfect recording, going 5-0 in the season. Many have put Flightline in the conversation of Secretariat and Man o’War.

Below, we'll go over Flightline in the 2022 Breeders' Cup.

Flightline Odds | Flightline Odds to Win Breeders’ Cup 2022

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup features one of the most competitive fields of the season. The unbeaten Flightline will go up against some of the fastest horses in the world.

Every single horse racing in the Breeders’ Cup is a past Grade 1 Stakes winner and has won at least $1 million in prize money.

While some horses are projected for better finishes, it will still be any horse’s race at Keeneland racetrack.

Flightline leads the field with the best odds to win at -230 odds.

Meanwhile, Epicenter (+650), Life is Good (+850), and Taiba (+1200) follow in closely behind.

2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is considered another longshot with +5000 odds to win this weekend.

For a breakdown of the best Breeders' Cup odds, scroll down below.

2022 Breeders’ Cup Horses Breeders’ Cup Odds Play Flightline -230 Epicenter +650 Life Is Good +850 Taiba +1200 Olympiad +1200 Hot Rod Charlie +2500 Rich Strike +5000 Happy Saver +6500

Flightline Horse Profile | Flightline Breeder, Price, and Earnings

Flightline aims for a 6-0 record heading into the Breeders’ Cup. He’s won all five of his starts by a cumulative of 62 ¾ lengths while posting speed figures that haven’t been seen in the sport in nearly 20 years.

The colt was bred by Summer Wind Equine, who also has a part share in him. In five starts, Flightline has earned a total of $1.135 million and is set to be the favorite for the $6 million purse on Saturday.

Check out Flightline’s horse profile below.

Age — 4 Years Old

Status — Active

Breeder — Summer Wind Equine

Auction Price —$1,000,000

Career Earnings —$1,135,000

Flightline Trainer, Jockey, and Owner

John Sadler has had a tough streak at the Breeders’ Cup throughout his career.

While he snapped his winless streak in 2008 with Accelerate, he has not brought a colt in to compete since.

However, at Keeneland, his horse is the one to beat.

Flightline will also be guided by Flavien Prat, who’s seen all five wins with the colt.

Check out the chart below for details of Flightline’s trainer, jockey, and owners.

Trainer John Sadler Jockey Flavien Prat Owner Hronis Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Summer Wind Equine and West Point Thoroughbreds

Flightline Pedigree

Flightline Tapit Pulpit Tap Your Heels Feathered Indian Charlie Receipt

Flightline Race Results and Past Performances

Flightline is the only horse going into the Breeders’ Cup undefeated. In five starts, he’s won the Pacific Classic, Metropolitan, Malibu, Allowance, and Maiden.

The colt was set as the heavy favorite in each race and he did not disappoint, winning each by at least 6 lengths or more.

At the Pacific Classic Stakes, Flightline won by 19 ¼ lengths and reached a Beyer speed figure of 126.

Check out all of Flightline’s races and results in the chart below.