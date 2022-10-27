Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times & Betting For All Keeneland Races

Breeders’ Cup 2022 is hitting fever pitch as horse racing fans build up towards the 39th edition of World Championships on Nov 4 & 5. The runners and betting are taking shape so here at TheSportsDaily we give you the full Breeders’ Cup 2022 post times and betting for ALL the Keeneland races, plus show you how to claim $6,000 of horse racing free bets.



Breeders’ Cup: When, Where & How To Watch On TV



The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be staged at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.

📅Date: Friday Nov 4, Saturday Nov 5

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland: Lexington, Kentucky (Dirt/Turf)

📺 TV: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Two-Day Race Schedule



The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be run, as always, over two days (Nov 4 & 5) with this year’s event being hosted by the Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky. To help you get ‘under starts orders’ for the huge two-day meeting we’ve got the full Breeders’ Cup 2022 race schedule, post times and a snap-shot of the latest betting for ALL 14 World Championship races.

The Keeneland track will play host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous meetings in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and full running order below for the 14 Championship races over Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5) – see the latest betting for each 2022 Breeders Cup race below or you can find our horse racing picks from our experts here.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Sprint 6 furlongs $2 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

Breeders’ Cup Friday Nov 4, 2022: Post Times and Betting Odds



Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker THE PLATINUM QUEEN 2/1 BLACKBEARD 5/2 LOVE REIGNS 7/2 SPEED BOAT BEACH 9/2

WATCH: The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Betting, 1 1/16m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CHOCOLATE GELATO 3/1 WONDER WHEEL 9/2 AND TELL ME NOLIES 6/1 CHOP CHOP 7/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker BLUE ROSE CEN 3/1 DELIGHT 6/1 FAIRY CROSS 6/1 COMANCHE COUNTRY 7/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf



Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Betting, 1 1/16m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CAVE ROCK 2/3 FORTE 7/2 LOGGINS 11/2 BLAZING STEVENS 8/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker SILVER KNOTT 7/4 AUGUSTE RODIN 7/1 PACKS A WAHLOP 7/1 I’M VERY BUSY 8/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change

Breeders’ Cup Saturday Nov 5, 2022

Race 3, 11:50 AM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Betting, 7f

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker GOODNIGHT OLIVE 5/2 ECHO ZULU 4/1 KIMARI 5/1 SLAMMED 7/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Race 4, 12:29 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker GOLDEN PAL 5/4 HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 11/4 CREATIVE FORCE 8/1 CASA CREED 10/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

Race 5, 1:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Sprint Betting, 6f

Breeders’ Cup Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker JACKIES WARRIOR 6/4 JACK CHRISTOPHER 5/2 CODY’S WISH 5/1 GUNITE 7/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Race 6, 1:50 PM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Betting, 1 3/16m

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker NASHWA 7/4 ABOVE THE CURVE 9/2 DREAMLOPER 11/2 IN ITALIAN 8/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Race 7, 2:30 PM: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker JACK CHRISTOPHER 2/1 LAUREL RIVER 3/1 CYBERKNIFE 3/1 CODY’S WISH 4/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

Race 8, 3:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker MODERN GAMES 6/4 KINROSS 3/1 ANNAPOLIS 6/1 BAYSIDE BOY 7/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Mile

Race 9. 3:55 PM: Breeders’ Cup Distaff Betting, 1 1/8m

Breeders’ Cup Distaff Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker NEST 27/20 MALATHAAT 3/1 CLAIRIERE 6/1 SOCIETY 7/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Race 10, 4:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Betting, 1 1/2m

Breeders’ Cup Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker REBEL’S ROMANCE 5/2 NATIONS PRIDE 7/2 MISHRIFF 5/1 WAR LIKE GODDESS 5/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf

Race 11, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, 1 1/4m

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker FLIGHTLINE 4/9 EPICENTER 5/1 LIFE IS GOOD 7/1 TAIBA 7/1

WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change

