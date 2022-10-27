Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times & Betting For All Keeneland Races

Breeders’ Cup 2022 is hitting fever pitch as horse racing fans build up towards the 39th edition of World Championships on Nov 4 & 5. The runners and betting are taking shape so here at TheSportsDaily we give you the full Breeders’ Cup 2022 post times and betting for ALL the Keeneland races, plus show you how to claim $6,000 of horse racing free bets.
Interested in the Breeders’ Cup 2022? See The Best Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites
Breeders’ Cup: When, Where & How To Watch On TV
The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be staged at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.
📅Date: Friday Nov 4, Saturday Nov 5
🏇Racetrack: Keeneland: Lexington, Kentucky (Dirt/Turf)
📺 TV: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV.
Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Two-Day Race Schedule
The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be run, as always, over two days (Nov 4 & 5) with this year’s event being hosted by the Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky. To help you get ‘under starts orders’ for the huge two-day meeting we’ve got the full Breeders’ Cup 2022 race schedule, post times and a snap-shot of the latest betting for ALL 14 World Championship races.
The Keeneland track will play host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous meetings in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and full running order below for the 14 Championship races over Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5) – see the latest betting for each 2022 Breeders Cup race below or you can find our horse racing picks from our experts here.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:40 pm Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|4:20 pm Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:00 pm Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:40 pm Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|12:29 pm Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|1:10 pm Sprint
|6 furlongs
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|1:50 pm Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|2:30 pm Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:10 pm Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:55 pm Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|4:40 pm Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|5:40 pm Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC
Breeders’ Cup Friday Nov 4, 2022: Post Times and Betting Odds
Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|THE PLATINUM QUEEN
|2/1
|BLACKBEARD
|5/2
|LOVE REIGNS
|7/2
|SPEED BOAT BEACH
|9/2
WATCH: The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Betting, 1 1/16m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|CHOCOLATE GELATO
|3/1
|WONDER WHEEL
|9/2
|AND TELL ME NOLIES
|6/1
|CHOP CHOP
|7/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|BLUE ROSE CEN
|3/1
|DELIGHT
|6/1
|FAIRY CROSS
|6/1
|COMANCHE COUNTRY
|7/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Betting, 1 1/16m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|CAVE ROCK
|2/3
|FORTE
|7/2
|LOGGINS
|11/2
|BLAZING STEVENS
|8/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|SILVER KNOTT
|7/4
|AUGUSTE RODIN
|7/1
|PACKS A WAHLOP
|7/1
|I’M VERY BUSY
|8/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change
Breeders’ Cup Saturday Nov 5, 2022
Race 3, 11:50 AM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Betting, 7f
|Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|GOODNIGHT OLIVE
|5/2
|ECHO ZULU
|4/1
|KIMARI
|5/1
|SLAMMED
|7/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
Race 4, 12:29 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f
|Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|GOLDEN PAL
|5/4
|HIGHFIELD PRINCESS
|11/4
|CREATIVE FORCE
|8/1
|CASA CREED
|10/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
Race 5, 1:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Sprint Betting, 6f
|Breeders’ Cup Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|JACKIES WARRIOR
|6/4
|JACK CHRISTOPHER
|5/2
|CODY’S WISH
|5/1
|GUNITE
|7/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Sprint
Race 6, 1:50 PM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Betting, 1 3/16m
|Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|NASHWA
|7/4
|ABOVE THE CURVE
|9/2
|DREAMLOPER
|11/2
|IN ITALIAN
|8/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
Race 7, 2:30 PM: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|JACK CHRISTOPHER
|2/1
|LAUREL RIVER
|3/1
|CYBERKNIFE
|3/1
|CODY’S WISH
|4/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
Race 8, 3:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Mile Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|MODERN GAMES
|6/4
|KINROSS
|3/1
|ANNAPOLIS
|6/1
|BAYSIDE BOY
|7/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Mile
Race 9. 3:55 PM: Breeders’ Cup Distaff Betting, 1 1/8m
|Breeders’ Cup Distaff Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|NEST
|27/20
|MALATHAAT
|3/1
|CLAIRIERE
|6/1
|SOCIETY
|7/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Distaff
Race 10, 4:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Betting, 1 1/2m
|Breeders’ Cup Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|REBEL’S ROMANCE
|5/2
|NATIONS PRIDE
|7/2
|MISHRIFF
|5/1
|WAR LIKE GODDESS
|5/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf
Race 11, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, 1 1/4m
|Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|FLIGHTLINE
|4/9
|EPICENTER
|5/1
|LIFE IS GOOD
|7/1
|TAIBA
|7/1
WATCH: 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic
All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change
