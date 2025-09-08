Brewers and Rangers to meet in intriguing Interleague battle

There is less than three weeks left in the Major League Baseball regular season, and the Milwaukee Brewers are facing the Texas Rangers in an intriguing interleague matchup starting on Monday from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Brewers have the best record in all of baseball at the moment at 89 wins and 55 losses for a winning percentage of .618. They have a commanding 7.5 game lead over the second place Chicago Cubs, who are comfortably in a wildcard spot in the senior circuit.

Just how dominant have the Brewers been? Well, they are the only team in the Major Leagues with a winning percentage above .600. The Philadelphia Phillies have the second best record in the Majors, and they are still five and a half games back of the Brewers.

The Rangers are at a bit of a resurgence as of late. They are the only team in the American League West with a winning record in their last 10 games, as they are at seven wins and three losses. Despite being clobbered 11-0 by the Houston Astros in all-Texas battle on Saturday, the Rangers did beat the Astros in two of three games over the weekend. As a result, the Rangers have got themselves back in the hunt in the division. They are at 74 wins and 70 losses, and are only four games back of the division leading Astros, and a game and a half back of the second place Seattle Mariners.

Great season for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

The native of Moca, Dominican Republic has been unbelievable this season for the Brewers, and could be considered the second best pitcher in the National League (only behind Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California). Peralta is the co-leader in the Major Leagues in wins with 16. He is tied with two New York Yankees starting pitchers–Max Fried of Santa Monica, California, and Carlos Rodon of Miami, Florida.

Peralta also has the second best earned run average in the National League at 2.50. Only Skenes is better at 1.98. Over the last month, Peralta was considered the best pitcher in the National League.

Great season for Brewers closer Trevor Megill too

Megill of Long Beach, California is second in the National League with 30 saves. He is only behind San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela, who has 36 saves.