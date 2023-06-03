Brewers release Luke Voit

The Milwaukee Brewers released Luke Voit of Wildwood, Missouri on Friday according to CBS Sports. The release should be of minimal surprise whatsoever because Voit was brought in to Milwaukee to supply power. After 68 at bats and 74 plate appearances with the Brew Crew in 2023, Voit has zero home runs.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

Sometimes when players do not hit for the expected power, they are able to consistently make contact with the baseball. That was not really the case for Voit this season either. He only batted .221 with 15 hits. Of Voit’s 15 hits, 12 were singles and three were doubles. He scored five runs, and had a career high two stolen bases, four walks, and 18 total bases. Voit also had an on base percentage of .284 and a slugging percentage of .265.

Power in Previous Years

Voit led the Major Leagues with 22 home runs during the Coronavirus shortened 2020 regular season. He also had 21 home runs with the Yankees in 2019, and 22 home runs when he combined his time last year with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

Brewers pleased with Rowdy Tellez

At first base, the Brewers are using Rowdy Tellez of Sacramento, California on a regular basis. He leads the team with 12 home runs, and has a batting average of .244 with 21 runs scored, 40 hits, four doubles, one triple, 22 walks, a .330 on base percentage, .500 slugging percentage, 82 total bases, and two sacrifice flies.

Could the Brewers release Darin Ruf next?

The Brewers signed Darin Ruf on Omaha, Nebraska on May 15. He is only batting .200 with five hits in at bats.

General Issues in Scoring Runs

Milwaukee leads the National League Central at 29 wins and 27 losses. They have a half game lead over the second place Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the Brewers have only scored 226 runs this season. That is the second fewest runs in the National League. Only the Miami Marlins with 210 runs have scored less.