MLB News and Rumors

Brewers release Luke Voit

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Luke Voit

The Milwaukee Brewers released Luke Voit of Wildwood, Missouri on Friday according to CBS Sports. The release should be of minimal surprise whatsoever because Voit was brought in to Milwaukee to supply power. After 68 at bats and 74 plate appearances with the Brew Crew in 2023, Voit has zero home runs.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

Sometimes when players do not hit for the expected power, they are able to consistently make contact with the baseball. That was not really the case for Voit this season either. He only batted .221 with 15 hits. Of Voit’s 15 hits, 12 were singles and three were doubles. He scored five runs, and had a career high two stolen bases, four walks, and 18 total bases. Voit also had an on base percentage of .284 and a slugging percentage of .265.

Power in Previous Years

Voit led the Major Leagues with 22 home runs during the Coronavirus shortened 2020 regular season. He also had 21 home runs with the Yankees in 2019, and 22 home runs when he combined his time last year with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

Brewers pleased with Rowdy Tellez

At first base, the Brewers are using Rowdy Tellez of Sacramento, California on a regular basis. He leads the team with 12 home runs, and has a batting average of .244 with 21 runs scored, 40 hits, four doubles, one triple, 22 walks, a .330 on base percentage, .500 slugging percentage, 82 total bases, and two sacrifice flies.

Could the Brewers release Darin Ruf next?

The Brewers signed Darin Ruf on Omaha, Nebraska on May 15. He is only batting .200 with five hits in at bats.

General Issues in Scoring Runs

Milwaukee leads the National League Central at 29 wins and 27 losses. They have a half game lead over the second place Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the Brewers have only scored 226 runs this season. That is the second fewest runs in the National League. Only the Miami Marlins with 210 runs have scored less.

 

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
ethan_salas.jpg_1898597598

Padres 16-Year Old Catching Prospect Makes Minor League Debut

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 31 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Tim Corbin Vanderbilt
Top 10 Highest-Paid College Baseball Coaches 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
MLB News and Rumors
6PBJFGDQ4JFJ7FGA2PQC7GPZOE
Veteran MLB Ump Caught on Stadium Mic Mocking Challenge, Challenge was Correct
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
1243602880
White Sox Hendriks Set to Return to MLB Roster After Beating Stage-4 Cancer
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
afb0f153-f41e-48e6-9dcd-02c9f2475d9d-largeScale_AsVegasBallparkRendering2CourtesyoftheAthletics5.26.23
A’s Release Renderings for Potential New Las Vegas Stadium
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Craig Kimbrel
Craig Kimbrel becomes eighth pitcher with 400 career saves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
A’s to Vegas Vote May Happen in June by MLB Owners
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top