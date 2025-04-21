MLB News and Rumors

Brewers set franchise records for most stolen bases in an inning and a game

Jeremy Freeborn
The Milwaukee Brewers clobbered the Athletics 14-1 on Sunday. In the process, Milwaukee ran all over their opponent. They set franchise records for most stolen bases in an inning (six), and most stolen bases in a game (nine). The six stolen bases by the Brewers came in the first inning.

Who had stolen bases for the Brewers on Sunday?

Second baseman Brice Turang of Corona, California led the Brewers with three stolen bases, while center fielder Sal Frelick of Boston, Massachusetts had two stolen bases. Meanwhile, four Brewers had one stolen base each. They were left fielder Christian Yelich of Thousand Oaks, California, first baseman Rhys Hoskins of Sacramento, California, third baseman Caleb Durbin of Lake Forest, Illinois, and designated hitter William Contreras of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela.

What was the old Brewers record for most stolen bases in a game?

The Brewers’s previous record for most stolen bases in a game was eight. The Brewers initially accomplished that feat on August 29, 1992 in a 7-2 Brewers win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

What team has the record for most stolen bases in a game?

The New York Highlanders had 15 stolen bases in an 18-12 win over the St. Louis Browns on September 28, 1911.

What team has the record for most stolen bases in one inning?

The Washington Senators and Philadelphia Phillies share the Major League record for most stolen bases in an inning with eight. The Senators had eight stolen bases in the first inning in an 11-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on July 19, 1915, and the Phillies had eight stolen bases in the ninth inning in a 10-5 Phillies loss to the New York Giants on July 7, 1919.

Second in the National League Central

The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central at 12 wins and 10 losses. They are one game back of the division leading Chicago Cubs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

