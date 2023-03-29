Brewers sign designated hitter Luke Voit

The Milwaukee Brewers signed designated hitter Luke Voit of Wildwood, Missouri to a one-year contract worth $2 million on Monday according to Spotrac. The Brewers are the fifth Major League Baseball team Voit has played for following the St. Louis Cardinals (2017 and 2018), New York Yankees (2019 to 2021), San Diego Padres (2022), and Washington Nationals (2022).

2022 MLB Trade

Voit shared his time last season in Washington and San Diego. He initially was playing for the Padres before being traded to the Nationals on August 2 with infielder CJ Abrams of Alpharetta, Georgia, starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore of Wilmington, North Carolina and three minor leaguers for first baseman Josh Bell of Irving, Texas and outfielder Juan Soto of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

2022 MLB Statistics

In 2022, Voit batted .226 with 26 home runs and 69 runs batted in with the Padres and Nationals. During 135 games, 568 plate appearances and 500 at bats, he scored 55 runs and had 113 hits, 22 doubles, one stolen base, 55 walks, 201 total bases, and six sacrifice flies. Voit set career highs in doubles, runs batted in, total bases, and sacrifice flies. He tied a career-high in hits and home runs. When Voit hit 22 home runs in 2020 while with the Yankees, he led Major Baseball. He had three more home runs than Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, who had 19 home runs. Abreu is now with the Houston Astros.

Also in 2022, Voit had the first stolen base of his career. It did not make much of a difference however, as it came in a 13-2 Padres blowout loss to the San Francisco Giants on April 12.

Backing Up Rowdy Tellez

In 2023, expect to see Voit back up Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez of Sacramento, California. There is also an expectation that Voit will get regular playing time at designated hitter behind Jessie Winker of Buffalo, New York, and get a fair share of pinch hit opportunities.