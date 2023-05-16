Brewers sign first baseman Darin Ruf

The Milwaukee Brewers signed first baseman Darin Ruf of Omaha, Nebraska to a one year deal worth $720,000 on Monday according to the Associated Press. Ruf, who will be making the Major League Baseball minimum, will be earning $541,935 from the Brewers organization as part of the contract, and $178,065 from the San Francisco Giants.

Released by the Giants

Ruf was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday. However, he refused to play in the minor leagues and was subsequently released. Then as a free agent, Ruf came to terms on a deal with the Brewers. On Monday, he made his Brewers debut, in an 18-1 butt-kicking at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. In one pinch hit appearance, Ruf grounded out to second base.

Fourth Major League Baseball Team

Prior to the Brewers, Ruf has played five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2012 to 2016), four seasons with the Giants (2020 to 2023), and one season with the New York Mets (2022). Ruf was traded from the Giants to the Mets for third baseman J.D. Davis of Elk Grove, California, relief pitcher Thomas Szapucki of Toms River, New Jersey and two minor leaguers on August 2, 2022. Ruf was then released by the Mets at the start of the season, and signed with the Giants six days later.

2023 MLB Statistics with San Francisco

Ruf batted .261 with the Giants in 2023 with three runs batted in. During nine games, 27 plate appearances, and 23 at bats, he scored one run, and had six hits, two doubles, four walks, eight total bases, an on base percentage of .37o and a slugging percentage of .348.

Reason for the transaction

The Brewers signed Ruf because first baseman Luke Voit of Wildwood, Missouri is on the disabled list with a strained neck. This is Voit’s first season with Milwaukee. The Brewers lead the National League Central with a record of 23 wins and 18 losses.