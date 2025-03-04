Brewers sign starting pitcher Jose Quintana

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed starting pitcher Jose Quintana of Arjona, Colombia to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. Quintana, who pitched last year for the New York Mets, becomes the second pitcher to join the Brewers this season, who pitched for a New York based ball club in 2024. He follows Nestor Cortes of Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba, who pitched last year for the New York Yankees.

Eighth Major League Baseball team

There is no doubt that Quintana has been a journeyman throughout his 13 year Major League Baseball career since 2012. He has played for seven other teams in the past. They are the Chicago White Sox from 2012 to 2017, the Chicago Cubs from 2017 to 2020, the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants in 2021, the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, and the New York Mets in 2023 and 2024.

Jose Quintana’s statistics in 2024

Quintana had a record of 10 wins and 10 losses with an earned run average of 3.75. In 31 games and 170 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 150 hits, 71 earned runs, 22 home runs, and 63 walks, to go along with 135 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Quintana had seven quality starts where he did not give up an earned run. They came in an 11-1 Mets win over the Chicago Cubs on June 21 (pitched 6 1/3 innings), in a 1-0 Mets loss to the Washington Nationals on July 4 (pitched seven innings), in a 7-5 Mets win over the Nationals on July 9 (pitched seven innings), in a 3-2 Mets loss to the San Diego Padres on August 25 (pitched 6 1/3 innings), on September 7 in a 4-0 Mets win over the Cincinnati Reds (pitched 6 2/3 innings), on September 13 in an 11-3 Mets win over the Philadelphia Phillies (pitched seven innings), and on September 18 in a 10-0 Mets win over the Washington Nationals (pitched seven innings).

Jose Quintana’s All-Star season in 2017

Quintana was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2016. He had a record of 13 wins and 12 losses with 181 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.20.