MLB News and Rumors

Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski becomes MLB All-Star after five games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26607451_168396541_lowres-2

Many rookies have been Major League Baseball All-Stars before. However, the fact that Milwaukee Brewers All-Star starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski of Blue Springs, Missouri has been selected to play in the Midsummer Classic in Atlanta next week is raising eyebrows. Why? Well, it is because this first year Major League Baseball player has only played five, let me repeat, five Major League Baseball games. It is the fewest number of games a player has ever played before being selected to the All-Star Game.

Who had the previous record?

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California had the previous record. He pitched 11 games for the Pirates last season before being selected in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jacob Misiorowski’s 2025 MLB Statistics

Misiorowski has a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.81. During 25 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 12 hits, eight earned runs, four home runs and 11 walks, to go along with 33 strikeouts, two quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.90.

Two Quality Starts

Misiorowski’s first quality start came on June 20 in a 17-6 Brewers win over the Minnesota Twins. He threw six innings and gave up one home run, two earned runs, one walk, and one hit to go along with six strikeouts. Misiorowski threw 86 pitches, of which 60 pitches were strikes.

Misiorowski’s second quality start came on July 8 in a 3-1 Brewers win over the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Misiorowski pitched six innings and gave up four hits, one earned run, one home run and one walk, to go along with 12 strikeouts. It was the eighth most strikeouts in a National League game this season.

A lot of hype

There is significant excitement whenever Misiorowski pitches at the moment. One of his most electrifying performances came on June 25. Misiorowski went head-to-head against Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, and beat the Pirates with ease by a score of 4-2. While Skenes struggled, as he gave up four earned runs in four innings, Misiorowski was spectacular as he threw five shutout innings, struck out eight batters, walked two batters and gave up only two hits. Misiorowski was one of three pitchers from the Brewers chosen as National League All-Stars. He was joined by closer Trevor Megill of Long Beach, California, and starting pitcher Freddy Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic.

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yankees release DJ LeMahieu and lose Clarke Schmidt long term

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26455720_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles trade relief pitcher Bryan Baker to Rays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 11 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_7678171_168396541_lowres-2
MLB All-Star pitcher Joe Coleman dies at age 78
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 11 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19181167_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals name Miguel Cairo interim manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
George Springer, Michael Busch and Zack Wheeler named Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_4779904_168396541_lowres-2
Former White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks dies at age 44
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 6 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26504680_168396541_lowres-2
Cubs set franchise record for most home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 5 2025
More News
Arrow to top