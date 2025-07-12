Many rookies have been Major League Baseball All-Stars before. However, the fact that Milwaukee Brewers All-Star starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski of Blue Springs, Missouri has been selected to play in the Midsummer Classic in Atlanta next week is raising eyebrows. Why? Well, it is because this first year Major League Baseball player has only played five, let me repeat, five Major League Baseball games. It is the fewest number of games a player has ever played before being selected to the All-Star Game.

Who had the previous record?

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California had the previous record. He pitched 11 games for the Pirates last season before being selected in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jacob Misiorowski’s 2025 MLB Statistics

Misiorowski has a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.81. During 25 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 12 hits, eight earned runs, four home runs and 11 walks, to go along with 33 strikeouts, two quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.90.

Two Quality Starts

Misiorowski’s first quality start came on June 20 in a 17-6 Brewers win over the Minnesota Twins. He threw six innings and gave up one home run, two earned runs, one walk, and one hit to go along with six strikeouts. Misiorowski threw 86 pitches, of which 60 pitches were strikes.

Misiorowski’s second quality start came on July 8 in a 3-1 Brewers win over the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Misiorowski pitched six innings and gave up four hits, one earned run, one home run and one walk, to go along with 12 strikeouts. It was the eighth most strikeouts in a National League game this season.

A lot of hype

There is significant excitement whenever Misiorowski pitches at the moment. One of his most electrifying performances came on June 25. Misiorowski went head-to-head against Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, and beat the Pirates with ease by a score of 4-2. While Skenes struggled, as he gave up four earned runs in four innings, Misiorowski was spectacular as he threw five shutout innings, struck out eight batters, walked two batters and gave up only two hits. Misiorowski was one of three pitchers from the Brewers chosen as National League All-Stars. He was joined by closer Trevor Megill of Long Beach, California, and starting pitcher Freddy Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic.