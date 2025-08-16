The Milwaukee Brewers are red hot right now. At 77 wins and 44 losses, they are 33 games above .500, lead the second place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central by nine full games, and on Friday won their 13th consecutive game, which tied a franchise record. It is just not the fact they beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 which is the story here. It is how they won. The Brewers were down 8-1 after two innings, before scoring five runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning, and one run each in the sixth and seventh innings before winning by two runs.

Brewers bats came alive

Milwaukee scored 10 runs on 17 hits. The Brewers offensive star was designated hitter Christian Yelich of Thousand Oaks, California. The 2018 National League Most Valuable Player had four hits in five at bats, scored three runs and had five runs batted in. Two of Yelich’s hits were home runs. The Brewers also had a home run from first baseman Andrew Vaughn of Santa Rosa, California.

Brewers insurance run unearned

Milwaukee went up 9-8 on a left field home run by Yelich. They then went up 10-8 on some sloppy play by the Reds. Brewers leftfielder Brandon Lockridge doubled and then advanced to third on an error by Reds center fielder TJ Friedl, and then advanced to home on a wild pitch by reliever Sam Moll of Lakeland, Tennessee. In all, the Reds committed three errors.

Brewers bullpen excellent

Milwaukee rookie starting Jacob Misiorowski was lit up like a Christmas tree as he gave up five earned runs in an inning and a third, and gave up four hits and three walks. Reliever DL Hall was not much better as he gave up three earned runs in two and two third innings. After that, Nick Mears of Sacramento, California, Aaron Ashby of Kansas City, Missouri, Abner Uribe of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jareed Koenig of San Jose, California and Trevor Megill of Long Beach, California combined to throw five innings without giving up an earned run or a hit. This group of five also had nine strikeouts. Mears got the win. Ashby, Uribe, and Koenig had holds, and Megill had the save.

When did the Brewers last win 13 straight games?

Milwaukee won 13 straight games to open the 1987 MLB season.

What is the biggest Brewers comeback ever?

This is the fifth biggest Brewers comeback. The franchise record for the biggest Brewers comeback was nine runs. The Brewers were down 9-0 to the Reds on April 28, 2004 before winning 10-9.