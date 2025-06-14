There was a significant Major League Baseball transaction made on Friday according to Darragh McDonald and Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors. The Milwaukee Brewers have traded pitcher Aaron Civale of East Windsor, Connective to the Chicago White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn of Santa Rosa, California. In addition to Civale, the White Sox are receiving cash considerations from the Brewers.

Why was the trade made?

Earlier in the week, the Brewers were sending Civale to the bullpen and not going to use him a starter. Civale disapproved of the move, and the Brewers traded him a result. The reason why the Brewers were going to use Civale as a reliever is because of plans to call up minor leaguer Jacob Misiorowski of Blue Springs, Missouri. In his MLB debut on Thursday, Misiorowski was spectacular. He threw five shutout innings in a 6-0 Brewers win over the St. Louis Cardinals. What made Misiorowski’s performance so spectacular was the fact he had 14 pitches over 100 miles per hour.

Fourth MLB franchise for Civale

The White Sox are the fourth Major League Baseball team for Civale. He has previously pitched five seasons with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians from 2019 to 2023, two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 and 2024, and the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 2025 with the Brewers, Civale had a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 4.91. In 22 innings pitched, Civale gave up 23 hits, 12 earned runs, five home runs, and seven walks, to go along with 19 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.36. Civale’s win came in a 3-2 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 2. Civale gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up two earned runs, seven hits, and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts.

Second MLB franchise for Vaughn

The Brewers are the second MLB team for Vaughn. He has spent the last five seasons with the White Sox. In 2025, it has been a struggle for Vaughn, as he is only batting .189 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in.