Brian Daboll Shares His Plans For Watching Super Bowl 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is just like us.

The newly minted NFL Coach of the Year recently shared his plans for Super Bowl Sunday.

Like any player or coach, Daboll would much prefer to be in Arizona playing the big game, but the Philadelphia Eagles had other plans for his Giants team defeating them in the NFC divisional playoffs.

As a result, Daboll will be watching from home.

He is planning his food choices for his game-time viewing.

 

What Is Daboll Eating On Super Bowl Sunday?

Nachos are what Coach Daboll will be enjoying during the game.

Specifically, Daboll said:

“I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet.  I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.”

 

Daboll Is Not Alone

Many Americans will be feasting on nachos and beer.

In fact, nachos are among the top ten most popular foods for Super Bowl Sunday based on Google searches.

Though there are some geographical variations, the top Super Bowl foods include the following:

  1. Meatballs
  2. Guacamole
  3. Chips and salsa
  4. Tater tots
  5. Chili
  6. Buffalo wings
  7. Hummus
  8. Nachos
  9. Pigs in a blanket
  10. Spinach artichoke dip

Noticeably absent especially for Super Bowl 2023 is the Philadelphia cheesesteak which many Eagles fans will be eating during the big game.

Even more surprising is the research regarding beverages.

Like Daboll, 41% of fans prefer beer; however, 43% prefer alcohol-free drinks.

There could be regional variations on this as well especially since the game does not kick off until 6:30 EST on Sunday night.

Depending on which team wins, there will be a lot of street-wide celebrations that most likely will include alcohol in the streets of either Philadelphia or Kansas City late Sunday night.

Many fans are thankful that the Super Bowl no longer falls in the month of January; otherwise, dry January would not be a viable option.

The Diet Starts On Monday

Fans like Daboll tend to put aside their diets for Super Bowl Sunday.

The detox/diet can begin on Monday or even later, but the first order of business is to enjoy the game.

 

 

