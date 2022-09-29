NFL News and Rumors

Brian Hoyer Will Start For Patriots If Mac Jones Can’t Play Sunday

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones missed practice on Wednesday according to reports, and head coach Bill Belichick said that if Jones is unavailable to play this week, Brian Hoyer will be the start against the Green Bay Packers. 

Jones picked up an injury in Sunday’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Belichick confirmed that the 14-year veteran QB would be playing if Jones can’t go.

“He knows the offense better than anybody, from an experience standpoint.” Belichick said. “This year is this year, but Brian’s had a lot of experience; he’s been in a lot of systems. Seen a lot of football, taken a lot of snaps for us in various capacities. Thought he played well in the preseason. If we need him to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

It’s certainly been a long time since Hoyer was in action for the Pats, and he last played a game in 2020 during a COVID-19 emergency call up, after Cam Newton was diagnosed with the virus the day before the game.

Due to Hoyer’s experience in the system, Belicheck noted the offense would not need to alter their game plan drastically.

The Pats take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this Sunday.

Arrow to top