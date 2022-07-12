The PGA Tour will stop in St. Andrews, Scotland for the last major championship of the season, as the field prepares for the 2022 British Open this week. The Open tees off on Thursday, July 14 with the world’s best golfers heading across the pond to the Old Course, where golf legends are made. Below, we’ll go over the Open Championship odds, along with our predictions and best bets for the British Open in 2022.

Known as the Home of Golf, St. Andrews is home to one of the most iconic golf courses in the world. The 150th Open will return to the Old Course for the 30th time in 2022. With 112 bunkers, golfers will be forced to get creative with their shots at the Old Course this week.

The field is led by British Open-favorite Rory McIlroy, who has +1000 odds to win the Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler, the current No.1 player in the world is close behind with +1600 odds to win the British Open.

Golf fans will also have one more chance to bet on Tiger Woods, as he returns to the Old Course at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three Open Championships.

Scroll down below for The Open 2022 odds, predictions, and best bets.

How to Bet on The Open Championship 2022

How to Watch The Open 2022 — Golf Betting Guide

The Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The British Open 2022

The Open Championship will be hosted at the iconic St. Andrews Course. While there have been many renovations over the past 15 years, the now par 72 measures at around 7,300 yards.

The Old Course is a typical links golf course that will require great imagination. There will be pot bunkers and roughs that look like tall grass, but as always, the biggest challenge will be the weather and grueling winds.

Since the 2000s, the Open has been hosted at St.Andrews four times. The first two were won by Tiger Woods in 2000 and 2005.

Woods opens as a longshot to win with +5000 odds after withdrawing from the PGA Championship due to injury. He participated at JP McManus earlier last week alongside Rory McIlroy, who leads the field with the best odds to win the British Open at +1000.

The current No.1 player in the world and 2022 Masters Champion, Scottie Scheffler has +1600 odds to win his second major.

Meanwhile, one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour over the last few weeks, Xander Schauffele is one of the favorites with +1600 odds at the Old Course. Schauffele took home the Scottish Open last week and the Travelers Championship leading up to the final major championship of the year.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of The Open 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

The British Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

While he’s a long shot, Tiger Woods will be a hard bet to pass up at the famous St. Andrews Links this week.

After skipping the US Open, Woods should be well-rested and enters the final major championship of the year with +5000 odds to win. In only four Open Championships hosted at St. Andrews during his career, Woods has won half of them, earning titles in 2000 and 2005.

This week, Woods will be going for his third win at St. Andrews, and so far, he is off to an encouraging start. On Sunday, he played an 18-hole practice round at the Old Course, his first full practice round of golf ahead of a major in 2022.

This year alone, he’s accomplished a lot. At the Masters, he made the cut and finished 47th after suffering from a major car accident 14 months prior.

While he withdrew from the PGA Championship in the third round, Woods has had ample rest ahead of the Open Championship, which seemed like a strategic move. With the odds stacked against him, look for Woods to pull off another iconic win at St. Andrews this weekend.

Take Tiger Woods (+5000) to win The British Open 2022.

