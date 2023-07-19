Golf News and Rumors

British Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
5 min read
The PGA Tour will head to Royal Liverpool Club for the 2023 British Open on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. Find the 2023 British Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

As the British Open tees off this week, it’ll be the last time fans will get to see all the LIV Golf players and PGA Tour members compete against each other until next year. The field is absolutely stacked for the last major championship.

The British Open will be hosted by the Royal Liverpool Club for the first time since 2014. It’s been a familiar spot for Rory McIlroy, who is returning to the course where he won the 2014 British Open. McIlroy is also fresh off of winning the Genesis Scottish Open and is favored to win once again at +800 this weekend.

Closely behind him, Scheffler has put together an unforgettable campaign. Along with unbelievable strokes gained data, Scheffler has been so close to winning nearly every time out. He’s been on the doorstep for quite some time and appears poised to win his second major this weekend at +800.

The top five contenders are rounded out with the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm (+1200), 2022 British Open defending champion Cameron Smith (+2000), and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (+2000).

Scroll below for British Open 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the British Open 2023

  • 🏌Major Championship: British Open 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday July 20, 2023
  • Golf Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club | Hoylake, England
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35 a.m. ET
  • 💰 Purse: $16,500,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC | Golf Channel
  • 🏆 British Open 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith
  • 🎲 British Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +800 | Scottie Scheffler +800 | Jon Rahm +1200 | Cameron Smith +2000 | Brooks Koepka +2000

British Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win British Open 2023

The last major championship is underway in Hoylake this weekend as the best golfers in the world compete at Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

After Rory McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open last week, he is one of the clear favorites heading into the British Open with +800 odds. The last time the Royal Liverpool Golf Course hosted the Open, McIlroy was the winner.

Along with McIlroy, Scheffler is the other favorite heading into Hoylake with +800 odds. Despite having only two wins this season, Scheffler has had his best season yet coming into the Open Championship with seven consecutive top 5 finishes.

The top five round out with Jon Rahm +1200, Cameron Smith +2000 and Brooks Koepka +2000.

Check out the complete British Open Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers British Open Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +800 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1100 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +2000 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +2500 BetOnline logo
Rickie Fowler +2800 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +2800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3500 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3500 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +3500 BetOnline logo
Matthe Fitzpatrick +5500 BetOnline logo
Wyndham Clark +6000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +6000 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +6500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +6500 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +6500 BetOnline logo
Bryson Dechambeau +6500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +6500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +7000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +7000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +7000 BetOnline logo
Robert MacIntyre +7000 BetOnline logo
Min Woo Lee +7500 BetOnline logo

British Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 British Open below.

Scottie Scheffler (+800)

It was another top-five finish for Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He’s finished in the top five in seven consecutive starts. Scheffler leads the tour in Strokes Gained: Approach, Off-The-Tee, Tee-to-Green, and Total this season.

While he’s only won two events this season, the Texas Longhorn alumni has a great track record at the Open Championship. He finished T8 here in 2021 and T21 last year. Look for him to continue his hot streak with a win on Sunday.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+800)

Collin Morikawa (+3000)

For the past couple of months, Collin Morikawa has been trending in the right direction. He looked good at the Rocket Mortgage Classic but fell short in a playoff round against Rickie Fowler.

The key for Morikawa is always ball striking. He’s gained three or more shots on approach in seven of his last eight events. He’s also gained two or more shorts in strokes off the tee in his last three tournaments. Morikawa already won the Claret Jug two years ago and will be looking to add his third this weekend. At +3000 odds, he’s worth a shot here.

Bet on Collin Morikawa (+3000)

Tony Finau (+6000)

Tony Finau has struggled since winning in Mexico earlier this year. He hasn’t been able to make the top 20 in his last six starts since that victory.

Despite his ongoing struggle, Finau heads back to one of his favorite majors. Finau has found a lot of success at the Open Championship in his career. He has four top 20s, including two inside the top nine in his career. At +6000 odds, he’s got arguably the best value at the Open Championship this year.

Bet on Tony Finau (+6000)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Arrow to top