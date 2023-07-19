The PGA Tour will head to Royal Liverpool Club for the 2023 British Open on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. Find the 2023 British Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

As the British Open tees off this week, it’ll be the last time fans will get to see all the LIV Golf players and PGA Tour members compete against each other until next year. The field is absolutely stacked for the last major championship.

The British Open will be hosted by the Royal Liverpool Club for the first time since 2014. It’s been a familiar spot for Rory McIlroy, who is returning to the course where he won the 2014 British Open. McIlroy is also fresh off of winning the Genesis Scottish Open and is favored to win once again at +800 this weekend.

Closely behind him, Scheffler has put together an unforgettable campaign. Along with unbelievable strokes gained data, Scheffler has been so close to winning nearly every time out. He’s been on the doorstep for quite some time and appears poised to win his second major this weekend at +800.

The top five contenders are rounded out with the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm (+1200), 2022 British Open defending champion Cameron Smith (+2000), and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (+2000).

Scroll below for British Open 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the British Open 2023

🏌 Major Championship: British Open 2023

British Open 2023 📅 Date: Thursday July 20, 2023

Thursday July 20, 2023 ⛳ Golf Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club | Hoylake, England

Royal Liverpool Golf Club | Hoylake, England 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35 a.m. ET

1:35 a.m. ET 💰 Purse: $16,500,000

$16,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | Golf Channel

NBC | Golf Channel 🏆 British Open 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith 🎲 British Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +800 | Scottie Scheffler +800 | Jon Rahm +1200 | Cameron Smith +2000 | Brooks Koepka +2000

British Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win British Open 2023

The last major championship is underway in Hoylake this weekend as the best golfers in the world compete at Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

After Rory McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open last week, he is one of the clear favorites heading into the British Open with +800 odds. The last time the Royal Liverpool Golf Course hosted the Open, McIlroy was the winner.

Along with McIlroy, Scheffler is the other favorite heading into Hoylake with +800 odds. Despite having only two wins this season, Scheffler has had his best season yet coming into the Open Championship with seven consecutive top 5 finishes.

The top five round out with Jon Rahm +1200, Cameron Smith +2000 and Brooks Koepka +2000.

Check out the complete British Open Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers British Open Odds Play Rory McIlroy +800 Scottie Scheffler +1100 Jon Rahm +1200 Cameron Smith +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Viktor Hovland +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Rickie Fowler +2800 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Collin Morikawa +3000 Shane Lowry +3500 Dustin Johnson +3500 Jordan Spieth +3500 Matthe Fitzpatrick +5500 Wyndham Clark +6000 Tony Finau +6000 Tom Kim +6500 Justin Rose +6500 Justin Thomas +6500 Bryson Dechambeau +6500 Hideki Matsuyama +6500 Max Homa +7000 Sam Burns +7000 Cameron Young +7000 Robert MacIntyre +7000 Min Woo Lee +7500

British Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 British Open below.

Scottie Scheffler (+800)

It was another top-five finish for Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He’s finished in the top five in seven consecutive starts. Scheffler leads the tour in Strokes Gained: Approach, Off-The-Tee, Tee-to-Green, and Total this season.

While he’s only won two events this season, the Texas Longhorn alumni has a great track record at the Open Championship. He finished T8 here in 2021 and T21 last year. Look for him to continue his hot streak with a win on Sunday.

Collin Morikawa (+3000)

For the past couple of months, Collin Morikawa has been trending in the right direction. He looked good at the Rocket Mortgage Classic but fell short in a playoff round against Rickie Fowler.

The key for Morikawa is always ball striking. He’s gained three or more shots on approach in seven of his last eight events. He’s also gained two or more shorts in strokes off the tee in his last three tournaments. Morikawa already won the Claret Jug two years ago and will be looking to add his third this weekend. At +3000 odds, he’s worth a shot here.

Tony Finau (+6000)

Tony Finau has struggled since winning in Mexico earlier this year. He hasn’t been able to make the top 20 in his last six starts since that victory.

Despite his ongoing struggle, Finau heads back to one of his favorite majors. Finau has found a lot of success at the Open Championship in his career. He has four top 20s, including two inside the top nine in his career. At +6000 odds, he’s got arguably the best value at the Open Championship this year.

