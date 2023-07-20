With a British Open title potentially slipping away at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2014, Rory McIlroy launched a majestic drive down the No. 16 fairway, setting up a two-putt birdie.
Two pars followed and McIlroy, after nearly two years of personal turmoil, clinched the Claret Jug, winning start-to-finish. McIlroy won by two shots over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia, becoming the first wire-to-wire winner Tiger Woods accomplished the feat at St. Andrews nine years earlier.
The championship helped restore McIlroy’s luster as a rising PGA star.
With golf’s original championship returning to Hoylake, McIlroy enters Thursday’s first round in top form. Caesars Sportsbook tabbed him as the pre-major favorite to win the 151st British Open with odds of +525.
Rory McIlroy: ‘I’ve Really Found My Passion Again For Golf’
McIlroy enjoyed a breakout 2012 campaign, highlighted by routing the PGA Championship field by eight strokes and earning money titles in both the PGA and European Tours.
Tiger who?
Then came 2013 and things started falling apart. He was a mental mess.
After signing a mega deal with Nike, he changed management teams, which led to lawsuits and countersuits. With the business side of his career faltering, his personal life also started spinning out of control. He called off his much-publicized engagement to Caroline Wozniacki after nearly five months via phone call.
Wow!
But, when he arrived for the 2014 British Open, McIlroy channeled his dark energies and converted them into four consistent rounds, capturing his then-third major title.
“I’ve really found my passion again for golf,” McIlroy said after claiming the iconic tournament, as reported by The Sporting News. “I just want to be the best golfer that I can be. And I know if I can do that, then trophies like this are within my capability.”
He proved it again by claiming his second PGA Championship title, joining Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the lone modern-era golfers to win four majors before turning 26 years old.
Now 34, McIlroy seeks to end his prolonged majors drought.
Fans are cheering for him.
New-Look Royal Liverpool Golf Club Offers Unique Challenges
Competing against a field of 156 competitors, including imports from the controversial LIV Golf tour, McIlroy appears ready to handle the often windy Royal Liverpool Golf Club, a 7,349-yard, par-72 links course along the banks of the River Dee.
There will be a few differences from McIlroy’s 2014 championship venture, highlighted by a new 17th hole. The 135-yard, par-3 promises to offer new closing challenges, which include an extended par-5 18th.
Coming off a come-from-behind Genesis Scottish Open title last weekend, McIlroy is playing close to his 2012 level. McIlroy led the British Open after 54 holes and placed second during The Masters last year.
Is it time for McIlroy to finally claim his fifth major?
Caesars Sportsbook is betting it is.
Caesars Sportsbook 2023 British Open Odds
Golfer, Odds
- Rory McIlroy, +525
- Scottie Scheffler, +750
- Jon Rahm, +1200
- Rickie Fowler, +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood, +1500
- Viktor Hovland, +1500
- Cameron Smith, +1500
- Brooks Koepka, +1800
- Xander Schauffele, +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton, +2500
