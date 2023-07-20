With a British Open title potentially slipping away at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2014, Rory McIlroy launched a majestic drive down the No. 16 fairway, setting up a two-putt birdie.

Two pars followed and McIlroy, after nearly two years of personal turmoil, clinched the Claret Jug, winning start-to-finish. McIlroy won by two shots over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia, becoming the first wire-to-wire winner Tiger Woods accomplished the feat at St. Andrews nine years earlier.

The championship helped restore McIlroy’s luster as a rising PGA star.

With golf’s original championship returning to Hoylake, McIlroy enters Thursday’s first round in top form. Caesars Sportsbook tabbed him as the pre-major favorite to win the 151st British Open with odds of +525.

The amphitheatre. The clearest of blue skies. Poetry in motion.@McIlroyRory pic.twitter.com/1UQSH6jcEg — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2023

Rory McIlroy: ‘I’ve Really Found My Passion Again For Golf’

McIlroy enjoyed a breakout 2012 campaign, highlighted by routing the PGA Championship field by eight strokes and earning money titles in both the PGA and European Tours.

Tiger who?

Then came 2013 and things started falling apart. He was a mental mess.

After signing a mega deal with Nike, he changed management teams, which led to lawsuits and countersuits. With the business side of his career faltering, his personal life also started spinning out of control. He called off his much-publicized engagement to Caroline Wozniacki after nearly five months via phone call.

Wow!

But, when he arrived for the 2014 British Open, McIlroy channeled his dark energies and converted them into four consistent rounds, capturing his then-third major title.

“I’ve really found my passion again for golf,” McIlroy said after claiming the iconic tournament, as reported by The Sporting News. “I just want to be the best golfer that I can be. And I know if I can do that, then trophies like this are within my capability.”

He proved it again by claiming his second PGA Championship title, joining Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the lone modern-era golfers to win four majors before turning 26 years old.

Now 34, McIlroy seeks to end his prolonged majors drought.

Fans are cheering for him.

New-Look Royal Liverpool Golf Club Offers Unique Challenges

Competing against a field of 156 competitors, including imports from the controversial LIV Golf tour, McIlroy appears ready to handle the often windy Royal Liverpool Golf Club, a 7,349-yard, par-72 links course along the banks of the River Dee.

There will be a few differences from McIlroy’s 2014 championship venture, highlighted by a new 17th hole. The 135-yard, par-3 promises to offer new closing challenges, which include an extended par-5 18th.

Coming off a come-from-behind Genesis Scottish Open title last weekend, McIlroy is playing close to his 2012 level. McIlroy led the British Open after 54 holes and placed second during The Masters last year.

Is it time for McIlroy to finally claim his fifth major?

Caesars Sportsbook is betting it is.

The pin positions for the first round of The 151st Open. pic.twitter.com/YjpwwPnl6U — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2023

Caesars Sportsbook 2023 British Open Odds

Golfer, Odds

Rory McIlroy, +525

Scottie Scheffler, +750

Jon Rahm, +1200

Rickie Fowler, +1200

Tommy Fleetwood, +1500

Viktor Hovland, +1500

Cameron Smith, +1500

Brooks Koepka, +1800

Xander Schauffele, +2500

Tyrrell Hatton, +2500

Collin Morikawa, +2800

Shane Lowry, +3000

Dustin Johnson, +3000

Jordan Spieth, +3000

Patrick Cantlay, +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick, +3500

Tom Kim, +4000

Justin Rose, +4500

Cameron Young, +4500

Tony Finau, +5000

Adam Scott, +5000

Bryson DeChambeau, +5000

Max Homa, +5000

Wyndham Clark, +5000

Justin Thomas, +5500

Min Woo Lee, +5500

Hideki Matsuyama, +6500

Jason Day, +6500

Robert ManIntyre, +6600

Taylor Gooch, +7000

Sam Burns, +7000

Sungjae Im, +8000

Patrick Reed, +8500

Denny McCarthy, +8500

Keegan Bradley, +8500

Corey Conners, +8500

Ryan Fox, +9000

Louis Oosthuizen, +9000

Padraig Harrington, +10000

Sepp Straka, +10000

Branden Grace, +10000

Russell Henley, +10000

Sahith Theegala, +125000

Joaquin Niemann, +12500

Phil Mickelson, +12500

Victor Perez, +15000

Paul Casey, +15000

Antoine Rozner, +1500

Harris English, +1500

Si-woo Kim, +1500

Rasmus Højgaard, +15000

Thomas Detry, +15000

Yannik Paul, +15000

Taylor Moore, +15000

Brian Harman, +17500

Adrian Meronk, +17500

Adam Schenk, +17500

Lucas Herbert, +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard, +17500

Jordan Smith, +20000

Christian Bezuidenhout, +20000

Richie Ramsay, +20000

Sergio Garcia, +20000

Marc Leishman, +20000

Davis Riley, +20000

Thobjorn Olesen, +20000

Thomas Pieters, +20000

Kurt Kitayama, +20000

Gary Woodland, +20000

Brendon Todd, +20000

Byeong Hun An, +20000

Alex Noren, +20000

Aaron Wise, +20000

Abraham Ancer, +22500

Keith Mitchell, +22500

Adrian Otaegui, +25000

Lee Westwood, +25000

Ewen Ferguson, +25000

Danny Willett, +25000

Seamus Power, +25000

Tom Hoge, +25000

KH Lee, +25000

Richard Bland, +25000

Harold Varner, +25000

Rikuya Hoshino, +30000

JJ Spaun, +30000

Guido Migliozzi, +30000

Connor Syme, +30000

Takumi Kanaya, +30000

Billy Horschel, +30000

J.T. Poston, +30000

Francesco Molinari, +30000

Jazz Janewattanond, +30000

Charl Schwartzel, +30000

Hurly Long, +30000

Christen Lawrence, +30000

Cameron Tringale, +30000

Pablo Larrazabal, +30000

Emiliano Grillo, +30000

Callum Shrinkwin, +30000

Mackenzie Hughes, +30000

Matthew Southgate, +30000

Matt Wallace, +35000

Henrik Stenson, +35000

David Lingmerth, +35000

Ari Arnaus, +35000

Luke List, +35000

Matthew Jordan, +35000

Dan Bradbury, +35000

Laurie Canter, +35000

Andrew Putnam, +40000

Sami Valimaki, +40000

Zach Johnson, +40000

Lee Hodges, +40000

Shubhankar Sharma, +50000

Scott Stallings, +50000

Paul Lawrie, +50000

Michael Kim, +50000

Stewart Cink, +50000

Ben Griffin, +50000

Trey Mullinax, +50000

Nacho Elvira, +50000

Todd Hamilton, +50000

David Micheluzzi, +50000

Kalle Samooja, +50000

Alejandro Canizares, +50000

Ernie Els, +50000

Kazuki Higa, +50000

Ockie Strydom, +50000

Marc Warren, +75000

Ben Curtis, +75000

Oliver Farr, +75000

Alex Fitzpatrick, +75000

Bio Kim, +75000

Darren Clarke, +100000

Justin Leonard, +100000

John Daly, +150000

David Duval, +150000