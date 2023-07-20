PGA

British Open 2023: Twitter Reacts To Thursday’s Opening Round At Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
The 151st British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set to begin Thursday.

Who’s ready for golf’s oldest tournament? …

A truly special event …

Primping and preening, making sure the celebrated links course looks in tip-top shape …

Bunker prep …

What’s the British Open without a little wind? …

Does practice make perfect? …

Practice-round entertainment …

He’s still got it …

Getting in a groove …

A hometown hero entertains friendly fans …

Some childhood dreams can come true …

A family that plays golf together …

Tigers Woods may be gone from this year’s event, but his 2006 outing is not forgotten …

Getting to know the first-round groups …

An intriguing opening matchup …

Introducing the new No. 17 par-3 …

The reigning champ makes his prognostications …

A behind-the-scenes look …

Passing the time in a pub …

More pub mischief …

Some preparations can be personal …

The quiet before the storm …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

