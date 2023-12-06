Brock Purdy Emerges as Betting Favorite for NFL MVP

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers made a statement this past Sunday with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers won in dominant fashion in the NFC Championship game rematch by a final score of 42-19. Not only did the win solidify the 49ers as title favorites, it also put quarterback, Brock Purdy, in the middle of the MVP conversation. He has now emerged as the betting favorite for MVP after posting a stat-line of 19-27 passes, 314 yards, and four touchdowns. Players such as Tyreek Hill and his own teammate, Christian McCaffrey, still have solid cases, but history also dictates that the award usually goes to a quarterback whether it is fair or not.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback, Brock Purdy, Becomes Betting Favorite for NFL MVP

Brock Purdy’s Season

Purdy has had a terrific sophomore NFL season. Yes, he is in a Kyle Shanahan led system that can make most quarterbacks succeed. However, credit still needs to go to the 23-year old quarterback for utilizing the tools at his disposal and making the team a legitimate Super Bowl contender. After all, Brock Purdy still controls the offense on the field and is playing the most important position in football. So far this season, the former Iowa State product is tallying a league-best completion percentage of 70.2 percent. On top of this, he has also thrown for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns to only six interceptions, and a league-best ESPN quarterback rating of 75.6.

After Sunday, Purdy now has +300 odds to win the league MVP. Coming into Sunday, he was at 9-1 odds to win the award behind four other MVP candidates. Now, Purdy is tailed by Dak Prescott at +325 odds, Jalen Hurts at +350 odds, and Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Lamar Jackson also trailing the second-year quarterback. It should also be noted that superstar wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, of the Miami Dolphins is at 18-1 odds which is the favorite among any non-quarterback. The MVP is historically an award that usually is won by a quarterback. However, this season could be different as there are a couple of skill position players making strong cases for the highly coveted award.

San Francisco 49ers Now Favorite to Win the Super Bowl

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers are now the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. They now possess 3-1 odds to win the title. When one looks at how they have played this year, it is easy to why. Not only is Brock Purdy playing at a high level, they also have elite playmakers at almost every skill position. Players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle.

Plus, they also have a top-10 defense spearheaded by the likes of Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Charvarius Ward. San Francisco also currently ranks second in rushing yards allowed on average and fifth in total team defense. All in all, the team as a whole is playing at an elite level. As a result, it makes sense why they are currently the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl.