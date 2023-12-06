49ers

Brock Purdy Emerges as Betting Favorite for NFL MVP

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers made a statement this past Sunday with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers won in dominant fashion in the NFC Championship game rematch by a final score of 42-19. Not only did the win solidify the 49ers as title favorites, it also put quarterback, Brock Purdy, in the middle of the MVP conversation. He has now emerged as the betting favorite for MVP after posting a stat-line of 19-27 passes, 314 yards, and four touchdowns. Players such as Tyreek Hill and his own teammate, Christian McCaffrey, still have solid cases, but history also dictates that the award usually goes to a quarterback whether it is fair or not.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback, Brock Purdy, Becomes Betting Favorite for NFL MVP 

Brock Purdy’s Season 

Purdy has had a terrific sophomore NFL season. Yes, he is in a Kyle Shanahan led system that can make most quarterbacks succeed. However, credit still needs to go to the 23-year old quarterback for utilizing the tools at his disposal and making the team a legitimate Super Bowl contender. After all, Brock Purdy still controls the offense on the field and is playing the most important position in football. So far this season, the former Iowa State product is tallying a league-best completion percentage of 70.2 percent. On top of this, he has also thrown for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns to only six interceptions, and a league-best ESPN quarterback rating of 75.6.

After Sunday, Purdy now has +300 odds to win the league MVP. Coming into Sunday, he was at 9-1 odds to win the award behind four other MVP candidates. Now, Purdy is tailed by Dak Prescott at +325 odds, Jalen Hurts at +350 odds, and Patrick Mahomes, Tua  Tagovailoa, and Lamar Jackson also trailing the second-year quarterback. It should also be noted that superstar wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, of the Miami Dolphins is at 18-1 odds which is the favorite among any non-quarterback. The MVP is historically an award that usually is won by a quarterback. However, this season could be different as there are a couple of skill position players making strong cases for the highly coveted award.

San Francisco 49ers Now Favorite to Win the Super Bowl

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers are now the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. They now possess 3-1 odds to win the title. When one looks at how they have played this year, it is easy to why. Not only is Brock Purdy playing at a high level, they also have elite playmakers at almost every skill position. Players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle.

Plus, they also have a top-10 defense spearheaded by the likes of Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Charvarius Ward. San Francisco also currently ranks second in rushing yards allowed on average and fifth in total team defense. All in all, the team as a whole is playing at an elite level. As a result, it makes sense why they are currently the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Topics  
49ers Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To 49ers

49ers
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Julian Edelman Heaps High Praise on Brock Purdy

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 26 2023
49ers
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Offseason: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Cleared for Return Following Offseason Elbow Surgery
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 25 2023
49ers
Joe Montana
49ers Legend Joe Montana Shares Who He Thinks 2023 QB1 Should Be
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 7 2023
49ers
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Kyle Shanahan
Top 3 Candidates From Kyle Shanahan’s Coaching Tree
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
49ers
Trey Lance
49ers Appear To Be Leaning Toward Trey Lance As QB1 In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 1 2023
49ers
Patrick Mahomes vs Titans
Super Bowl Odds Latest: Chiefs Move To Joint Second Favourite Following 49ers Win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 8 2022
49ers
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl Odds Latest: Eagles Move To Second Favourite After Unbeaten Start
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2022
More News
Arrow to top