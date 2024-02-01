News

Brock Purdy Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Brock Purdy had a very good NFL season under center for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

Purdy had 4,280 passing yards and 31 passing TDs this season.

He ranked fifth in passing yards and third in passing TDs.

Purdy is an MVP finalist and put together an excellent season.

He helped lead the 49ers to two comeback victories in the playoffs.

The 49ers were down against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round and down against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game.

Purdy was the catalyst for the comeback and made some huge plays.

Below, we will take a look at Purdy’s Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Brock Purdy’s Super Bowl Projections

  • Pass Completions: 20.5 completions
  • Pass Attempts: 31.5 attempts
  • Passing Yards: 242.5  yards
  • Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 TDs

Brock Purdy has thrown over 250 passing yards in each playoff game so far.

The 49ers are going to need Purdy to be able to air it out if they hope to defeat Mahomes.

His projected passing yards are currently set at 242.5 passing yards for the Super Bowl.

Purdy only threw for one passing TD in each playoff game.

He is currently favored to throw for over 1.5 passing TDs and he will need to if the 49ers hope to win.

Expect Purdy to throw for over 1.5 passing TDs and be around his 242.5 passing yards prop.

Brock Purdy Super Bowl 2024 Props

Purdy was one of the best QBs in the NFL this season.

He averaged 267.5 passing yards per game.

Purdy threw for two or more passing TDs in nine of 16 games started.

He also finished among the top five quarterbacks in passing yards and passing TDs this season.

Below are Purdy’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Best Brock Purdy Bets For Super Bowl 2024

  • Over 242.5 Passing Yards: -115
  • Over 1.5 Passing TDs: -130
  • Over 20.5 Passing Completions: -125
  • Over 31.5 Pass Attempts: -105
  • Over 0.5 Pass Interceptions: +105

Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing TDs

Purdy went over 242.5 passing yards in 10 out of 16 games this season.

He threw more than 1.5 passing TDs in nine of 16 games.

Went over 20.5 pass completions in just six of 16 games.

Purdy threw more than 31.5 pass attempts in just two games this season.

He threw an interception in six of 16 games this season.

Bet on Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-130)

Brock Purdy Super Bowl MVP Odds

Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate for the 2023 regular season.

If the 49ers are to win the Super Bowl, Purdy will have to have a good game and make some big plays.

He has shown to be able to do just that.

Purdy was able to lead the 49ers to two comeback victories in the playoffs.

He is the second favorite in the game to win MVP, only trailing Patrick Mahomes.

If the 49ers are to win, Purdy will need to have a great game and is a great bet to win Super Bowl MVP.

Bet on Brock Purdy Super Bowl MVP (+225)
News
jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
