Broncos

Broncos Agree to Three-Year Deal With Dre Greenlaw

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Denver Broncos have started off NFL Free Agency with a bang. The team has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with star outside linebacker, Dre Greenlaw. The Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans were also interested in the linebacker’s services. Greenlaw, who has spent all six years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, was considered the top linebacker available in this offseason’s open market. Per The Athletic, Greenlaw was also the eighth best free agent available. The now former 49ers linebacker spent most of last year trying to work his way back from an Achilles tear suffered in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Broncos are hoping he can come back at full strength and give their defense some semblance of what he was with the 49ers.

Dre Greenlaw, Denver Broncos Agree to Three-Year Contract Worth $35 Million

Dre Greenlaw’s Potential Impact

When healthy, Dre Greenlaw is one of the best outside linebackers in the game right now. Some will even say he is extremely underrated. Throughout his career, the former Arkansas product has logged numbers of 455 combined tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. On top of this, Greenlaw has also recorded three interceptions, 14 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Dre Greenlaw’s best campaign came during the 2023 season. During that year, he had four passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 120 combined tackles and 75 solo tackles. He has also posted five tackles for a loss. That was also the year when the San Francisco 49ers made a Super Bowl appearance and Greenlaw was an integral part of a stout San Francisco defensive unit. If he comes back at 100 percent, then the Denver Broncos will have gotten arguably the steal of this year’s NFL Free Agency.

Reinforcements on the Way for an Already Solid Broncos Defensive Unit 

The Denver Broncos already possessed a top-10 defense last year. The seventh-ranked unit in total team defense to be exact. Not to mention, they have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in defensive back, Patrick Surtain. Adding a guy like Dre Greenlaw to address one of their few areas of weakness could improve their standing next season. A scary thought for opposing offenses. The Broncos also added Greenlaw’s San Francisco teammate, Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga is also looking to get back on track after a nagging injury. That should add some familiarity for Greenlaw as he tries to get accustomed to his new home. Considering all of this, the Dre Greenlaw signing is one of the best moves of NFL Free Agency.

Topics  
Broncos Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Broncos

Broncos
Patrick Surtain Jr Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain II Wins Defensive Player of the Year

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 7 2025
Broncos
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame-Enshrinement Ceremony
Champ Bailey Exclusive: Broncos Only A Couple Playmakers Away From Contention
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Jan 31 2025
Broncos
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Exclusive: Drew Brees Heaps Praise on Bo Nix, Evolution of Broncos Offense
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Jan 10 2025
Broncos
Utah offensive lineman Garrett Bolles would seem to be a good choice for the Rams draft pick in the second round, according to both Mel Kiper Jr., and Todd McShay.
Denver Broncos Sign Garett Bolles to Four-Year Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 12 2024
Broncos
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton
Sean Payton Has a Simple Message for Carolina Panthers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 29 2024
Broncos
Patrick Surtain Jr Denver Broncos
Broncos Make Patrick Surtain Highest Paid Cornerback in NFL History
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 4 2024
Broncos
Broncos Tim Patrick
Broncos Part Ways With Tim Patrick
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top