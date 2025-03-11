Broncos Agree to Three-Year Deal With Dre Greenlaw

The Denver Broncos have started off NFL Free Agency with a bang. The team has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with star outside linebacker, Dre Greenlaw. The Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans were also interested in the linebacker’s services. Greenlaw, who has spent all six years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, was considered the top linebacker available in this offseason’s open market. Per The Athletic, Greenlaw was also the eighth best free agent available. The now former 49ers linebacker spent most of last year trying to work his way back from an Achilles tear suffered in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Broncos are hoping he can come back at full strength and give their defense some semblance of what he was with the 49ers.

Dre Greenlaw, Denver Broncos Agree to Three-Year Contract Worth $35 Million

Dre Greenlaw’s Potential Impact

When healthy, Dre Greenlaw is one of the best outside linebackers in the game right now. Some will even say he is extremely underrated. Throughout his career, the former Arkansas product has logged numbers of 455 combined tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. On top of this, Greenlaw has also recorded three interceptions, 14 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Dre Greenlaw’s best campaign came during the 2023 season. During that year, he had four passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 120 combined tackles and 75 solo tackles. He has also posted five tackles for a loss. That was also the year when the San Francisco 49ers made a Super Bowl appearance and Greenlaw was an integral part of a stout San Francisco defensive unit. If he comes back at 100 percent, then the Denver Broncos will have gotten arguably the steal of this year’s NFL Free Agency.

Reinforcements on the Way for an Already Solid Broncos Defensive Unit

The Denver Broncos already possessed a top-10 defense last year. The seventh-ranked unit in total team defense to be exact. Not to mention, they have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in defensive back, Patrick Surtain. Adding a guy like Dre Greenlaw to address one of their few areas of weakness could improve their standing next season. A scary thought for opposing offenses. The Broncos also added Greenlaw’s San Francisco teammate, Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga is also looking to get back on track after a nagging injury. That should add some familiarity for Greenlaw as he tries to get accustomed to his new home. Considering all of this, the Dre Greenlaw signing is one of the best moves of NFL Free Agency.