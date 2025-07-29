Broncos, Courtland Sutton Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension

Courtland Sutton Will Be Remaining in Denver for the Foreseeable Future. The wide receiver and the Broncos organization have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth $92 million. Sutton was set to earn a base salary of $14.1 million this year before the extension was completed. Now, he will be under contract through the 2028 season. With this new deal, Courtland Sutton becomes one of the higher-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Denver Broncos Agree to Four-Year, $92 Million Contract Extension With Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton’s Impact and Importance to Denver’s Offense



The Denver Broncos recognized how crucial Sutton is to head coach Sean Payton and his offensive scheme. Not to mention, Sutton quickly solidified himself as a favorite target of quarterback Bo Nix last year. He had a career year, recording 81 catches for 1,081 yards, 13.3 yards per reception, eight receiving touchdowns, and 4.8 receptions per game. Furthermore, Sutton posted a catch percentage of 60.0 percent, 63.6 receiving yards per game, and eight receiving yards per target.

Sutton is one of the more underrated wide receivers in the NFL. Unfortunately, he has been plagued by inconsistent quarterback play until Bo Nix entered the league last season. He has only made one Pro Bowl throughout his career, but much of that can be attributed to the quarterback woes Denver has experienced in the post-Peyton Manning era. Now, Sutton is once again showing why he is a Pro Bowl-caliber player. As long as Bo Nix continues to develop and Sutton continues to produce as a number-one wide receiver, the future looks bright in the Mile High City.

Can the Denver Broncos Be a Dark Horse Team This Coming Season?



For the first time in a long time, Denver is entering the new season with high aspirations. They were one of the league’s surprises last year. Now, with a year of experience under Bo Nix’s belt and a strong offseason behind them, many expect the Broncos to be a Wild Card team once again. Remember, the team did add key pieces on offense such as tight end, Evan Engram, and running back, J.K. Dobbins. Some NFL peers even believe they could challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title.

As of July 29th, 2025, the Denver Broncos have odds of +330 to win the AFC West. If Courtland Sutton and Bo Nix continue to develop strong chemistry, the Broncos could be a surprise contender this season.