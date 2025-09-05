Broncos, Nik Bonitto Agree to Four-Year Extension

Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos have finally agreed to a contract extension. After weeks of speculation and rumors, the two sides found common ground, finalizing a four-year deal worth up to $120 million making Bonitto the highest-paid defensive player in franchise history. Of that amount, $70 million is guaranteed. The Broncos star now ranks 10th among edge rushers in terms of base salary, earning $26.5 million per year.

Bonitto was entering the final year of his rookie deal. However, Denver recognized the importance of locking down their young, ascending pass-rusher for the long haul after he delivered a breakout season last year.

Nik Bonitto’s Impact and Potential

While he may not yet be a household name like Micah Parsons or Myles Garrett, Bonitto has immense potential and has already done a commendable job filling the pass-rushing void left by Von Miller. Last season, the former Oklahoma standout proved his worth. He earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career and generated 13.5 sacks (third-most in the league), 16 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

The six-foot-three, 240-pound linebacker also tied for seventh in quarterback hits (24) and returned a pick-six for 71 yards. Bonitto was a key anchor on a stellar defensive unit. A unit that finished seventh in total defense, third in rushing defense, and third in scoring defense.

Throughout his three-year career, Bonitto has consistently shown flashes of elite potential. He has totaled 23.0 career sacks, six passes defended, and 30 tackles for loss. With an explosive first step and the ability to bend around tackles, Bonitto is a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. His versatility in pass coverage adds even more value to Denver’s long-term defensive plans.

Could the Denver Broncos Have the Best Defense in the League This Season?

The Broncos are built to have a top-five defense this year. Many NFL analysts even predict Denver will finish the season as the league’s top-ranked defense. What makes this group so dangerous is its depth and star power across all levels.

They’re led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain, who has firmly established himself as the best cornerback in the NFL. Bonitto and fellow pass-rusher, Jonathan Cooper, form a dynamic linebacker duo, while Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and D.J. Jones fortify a deep and disruptive defensive line.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Broncos added Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. Two more impact players to elevate the unit further. With most of their core defensive stars now under contract for the foreseeable future, the Denver Broncos have a legitimate shot at fielding one of the most dominant defenses in franchise history.