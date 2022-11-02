Broncos Trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have found their new pass-rusher. The Dolphins made arguably the biggest trade before the NFL trade deadline by sending the Denver Broncos a 2023 first-round pick and running back, Chase Edmunds in exchange for Bradley Chubb. Miami has been a dark-horse team this year and been extremely explosive offensively. As for their defense, it has been sub-par at best despite having some great individual talent. With this in mind, the Dolphins needed to upgrade their weakness somehow if they were to have any hope of securing a playoff spot come January. Contrary to popular belief, this trade was a win-win for both the Dolphins and the Broncos.

Broncos Trade Bradley Chubb to Miami, Receive First Round Pick and Chase Edmunds

Just What the Doctor Ordered for Miami

Miami’s defense is not exactly terrible. They have arguably the best corner in the league in Xavien Howard and an underrated pass-rusher in Melvin Ingram. However, the Dolphins have the 25th ranked defense in the NFL. This is a couple of spots lower than where they were before their win against the Detroit Lions this past weekend.

Bradley Chubb is exactly what this defensive unit could use going forward. He adds another pass-rusher which will force opponents to “pick their poison,” if they want to double-team a linebacker. An opposing team will be playing a dangerous game if they decide to double Chubb or Ingram now. Chubb is having a resurgent year and is also due for a contract which has arguably incentivized him to take his play to another level this season. He currently has 5.5 sacks, which is the 13th best thus far. The Dolphins needed to jump-start their defense somehow and Chubb is exactly what they needed.

Chubb’s Career

Despite some recent injury history, the potential to be a premier pass-rusher has always been there for Bradley Chubb. For his career, he has one Pro Bowl appearance and has recorded 26 sacks. Not to mention, he has also 33 tackles for a loss to go along with 58 quarterback hits. It is small sample size, but when you consider this is his fifth season and he missed one year due to a torn ACL, it can be argued he is entering his prime. Getting a change of scenery could also be the catalyst for Chubb unlocking his full potential, especially on a team with postseason aspirations.

Implications for Denver

It is a bittersweet day for Broncos fans. Chubb was a fan favorite and was supposed to be the next Von Miller for the team. However, consistency was always an issue. As alluded to already, Chubb was going to be angling for a new contract at the end of the year and the Broncos defense has already been outstanding. With players like Dre’Mont Jones, Baron Browning Jr., and Nik Bonnito already playing a huge part in the third-ranked defense’s success this season, it was an easy decision for the front office.

Denver was able to get some draft compensation back. Remember, they sent Seattle two first-round picks in the Russell Wilson trade. The first round pick the Dolphins are sending the Broncos is technically San Francisco’s via the trade that led to Trey Lance getting drafted. Not to mention, Chase Edmunds will add some depth to an already injury-riddled half back depth chart. All in all, this trade was a win for both squads.