Week 10 ends on Monday Night Football when the Denver Broncos (3-5) play the Buffalo Bills (5-4) in Orchard Park. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Broncos vs. Bills and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Broncos vs. Bills NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Bills are currently listed as a 7-point favorite. The Bills are one of the best home teams in the NFL, with a 15-2 SU record in their last 17 home games.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Broncos vs. Bills NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 47.5 (-115)

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Bills. After dismantling the Dolphins in Week 4, the Bills looked like a Super Bowl contender at 3-1. Since that game, Buffalo has gone 2-3. Even in their wins, Buffalo has not looked like a team picked by many to be one of the AFC’s best teams.

Buffalo’s defense has been decimated by injuries in 2023. Season-ending injuries to linebacker Matt Milano, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones have weakened this defense, going from a top 5 group to a slightly below-average unit (17th in total yards allowed per game).

Denver’s defense has looked like a new team since surrendering 70 points to the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos have allowed less than 20 points in their last three games, with two coming against the Kanas City Chiefs.

Denver will be in for a challenge trying to stop Josh Allen, who has been wearing Superman’s cape all season. Allen is second in the NFL with 18 passing touchdowns. Additionally, Allen has 2423 passing yards and nine interceptions.

The Bills are 4-0 SU at home, but 2-2 ATS. On the season, Buffalo (3-6-1 ATS) and Denver (2-5-1) have struggled to cover. I have confidence that Buffalo will find a way to win.

NFL night game unders are now 24-7 this season 📉 A $100 bettor would be up $1,489 💰 pic.twitter.com/zUJe16Ko9M — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 13, 2023

However, I like the under as a stronger play. In their last five games, the Bills are averaging 20.2 ppg. Denver only averages 21.5 on the season.

Monday Night Football unders are 10-1 in 2023, and primetime unders are 24-7. Back the under.

Broncos vs. Bills NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Dalton Kincaid Over 52.5 Receiving Yards (-122)

After a slow start to the season, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has recently shown why the team drafted him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Once Dawson Knox went down with a wrist injury three games ago, Kincaid’s production skyrocketed. During that timeframe, Kincaid has 23 catches on 26 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown. Kincaid has had at least 65 yards receiving in three straight games.

Denver is one of the worst defenses at covering tight ends. Opposing tight ends are averaging 6.25 receptions and 71.12 yards against the Broncos. Kincaid is in store for another big night.