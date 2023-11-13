Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football Props

Monday Night Football closes out with Week 10 with a matchup between the Denver Broncos (3-5) and the Buffalo Bills (5-4). Below, we list our favorite Monday Night football props for Broncos vs. Bills.

James Cook Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

One of the worst teams in the NFL at guarding running backs in the passing game is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos surrender 6.38 catches and 49.00 receiving yards per game.

In 2023, No. 1 running backs who have faced the Broncos have hit the over on their receiving yards total in eight of nine games.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is the primary option for Josh Allen out of the backfield. Cook has 22 catches on 26 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown.

Cook has surpassed 18.5 receiving yards in three of his last five games. He should make it four of six after Monday Night Football.

Russell Wilson Over 23.5 Rushing Yards (-124)

After a disastrous start to the 2023 season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos have slightly turned things around.

The Broncos are 2-2 in their last four games (3-5 on season). On paper, Wilson’s numbers are surprisingly solid – 1,613 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

One of the reasons behind the Broncos’ recent success is the return of Wilson as a runner. Wilson averaged five carries for nearly 33 yards, clearing 20 yards rushing in the four games.

I believe Wilson uses his legs frequently against the Bills and hits his rushing over.