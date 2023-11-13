NFL News and Rumors

Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football Props: James Cook Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) catches a pass

Monday Night Football closes out with Week 10 with a matchup between the Denver Broncos (3-5) and the Buffalo Bills (5-4). Below, we list our favorite Monday Night football props for Broncos vs. Bills.

Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football Week 10 Player Props

Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football Props

James Cook Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

One of the worst teams in the NFL at guarding running backs in the passing game is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos surrender 6.38 catches and 49.00 receiving yards per game.

In 2023, No. 1 running backs who have faced the Broncos have hit the over on their receiving yards total in eight of nine games.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is the primary option for Josh Allen out of the backfield. Cook has 22 catches on 26 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown.

Cook has surpassed 18.5 receiving yards in three of his last five games. He should make it four of six after Monday Night Football.

Bet on James Cook Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Russell Wilson Over 23.5 Rushing Yards (-124)

Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After a disastrous start to the 2023 season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos have slightly turned things around.

The Broncos are 2-2 in their last four games (3-5 on season). On paper, Wilson’s numbers are surprisingly solid – 1,613 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

One of the reasons behind the Broncos’ recent success is the return of Wilson as a runner. Wilson averaged five carries for nearly 33 yards, clearing 20 yards rushing in the four games.

I believe Wilson uses his legs frequently against the Bills and hits his rushing over.

Bet on Russell Wilson Over 23.5 Rushing Yards (-124)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top