Broncos vs. Chiefs: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +419 Odds

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon

Thursday Night Football heads to the AFC West as the Denver Broncos (1-4) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead. Tonight’s same game parlay features two players from the Chiefs and one from the Broncos. Below, check out our Thursday Night Football same game parlay for the Broncos vs. Chiefs.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds turn of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

TNF SGP (+419): Courtland Sutton Over 3.5 Receptions (-143), Jerick McKinnon Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-110), Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (-167)

Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs
East Rutherford, NJ √ë October 1, 2023 √ë Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs runs the ball for a TD in the first half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

Contrary to popular belief, Russell Wilson has not been that bad this season. Russ doesn’t look comfortable in Sean Payton’s offense, but the numbers are respectable. Wilson has thrown for 1,2120 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 66.9 completion percentage and 106.1 passer rating.

However, the Broncos’ defense is bad, and they will surrender many points to the Chiefs. If that script plays out, Denver will need to throw the ball more to keep pace with Kansas City.

Enter Courtland Sutton, who enters Week 6 with 21 receptions on 31 targets for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Sutton surpassed 3.5 receptions in his first three games but fell short of the number in the last two. Sutton had at least four receptions in 10 of 15 games in 2022. Sutton will hit four receptions if the Broncos fall behind early.

The Broncos defense is bad, but just how bad is it? Denver allows the most points per game (36.2), rushing yards per game (187.6), and total yards per game (450.6). In other words, very bad!

The Broncos struggle to stop players in the running game, and they are terrible at covering running backs out of the backfield. Denver surrenders 51.2 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs, the most in the NFL.

Jerick McKinnon is the Chiefs’ primary pass-catching running back. He’s surpassed 15.5 receiving yards in three of five games in 2023.

McKinnon’s running mate, Isiah Pacheco, will receive the majority of carries against the Broncos. The running game is starting to click in Kansas City, as Pacheo has rushed for one touchdown in three straight games.

Because of Denver’s deficiencies against running backs, I like McKinnon to hit his receiving over and Pacheco to score a touchdown.

Bet on TNF SGP (+419)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
