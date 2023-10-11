NFL News and Rumors

Broncos vs. Chiefs: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

The AFC West takes centerstage on Thursday Night Football as the Denver Broncos (1-4) travel to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1). The Chiefs have won the last 15 games against the Broncos. Will they make it 16? Below, we examine the odds for Broncos vs. Chiefs and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

There are no surprises as to who the books list as the favorite. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Chiefs favored to win with the line set at 10.5 points.

The name that jumps out on the Chiefs’ injury report is Travis Kelce (ankle). The star tight end injured his ankle in the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Vikings. On a short week, the ankle could limit Kelce’s ability on Thursday night.

Three members of the Broncos’ defense have been ruled out – defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), and outside linebackers Frank Clark (illness) and Baron Browning (knee). Javonte Williams (quad) should return to Denver’s backfield on Thursday.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +460 -600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-105) Under 47 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Chiefs -10.5 (-105)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

For as great as he is, Patrick Mahomes is not good at covering big numbers. When the Chiefs are favored by 10 or more points, Mahomes is 10-13-1 ATS.

Kelce will likely play, but he won’t be 100%. Remember how poor the Chiefs pass-catchers played against the Lions with Kelce out? Kansas City is a completely different team when Kelce is limited or out of the game.

All that being said, how can you trust the Broncos at a time like this?

Things are about to erupt in Denver. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos are fielding calls on multiple players ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. If they get embarrassed by the Chiefs, a fire sale will most likely occur.

Despite the tension between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson, the Broncos’ offense has been OK – 16th in yards per game (328.2) and 10th in points (24.2).

The defense has been the biggest problem. To go from a top-10 unit in 2022 to one of the worst defenses in 2023 is a cause for concern. The Broncos allow the most points per game (36.2), rushing yards per game (187.6), and total yards per game (450.6).

The Broncos are one bad game away from implosion. They cannot be trusted.

Bet on Chiefs -10.5 (-105) at BetOnline

Broncos vs. Chiefs: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bets

Isiah Pacheco Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Below are the stat lines from running backs who faced the Broncos this season:

  • Week 1 – Josh Jacobs, Raiders: 19 carries, 48 yards
  • Week 2 – Brian Robinson, Commanders: 18 carries, 87 yards, two touchdowns
  • Week 3 – De’Von Achane, Dolphins: 18 carries, 203 yards, two touchdowns
  • Week 4 – Khalil Herbert, Bears: 18 carries, 103 yards
  • Week 5 – Breece Hall, New York Jets: 22 carries, 177 yards, one touchdown

Sense a pattern? The Broncos have the league’s worst run defense, allowing 187.6 rushing yards per game.

Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco has rushed for at least 55 yards in four games. Two weeks ago, Pacheco rushed for 115 yards against the New York Jets. If this game gets out of hand, the Chiefs will rely on the running game in the second half, giving Pacheco numerous opportunities to surpass 77.5 rushing yards.

Although it’s a big number for a running back who has only surpassed 70 rushing yards in two of five games in 2023. The Broncos defense is so bad against the run that Pacheco has a great chance to rush for 100+ yards.

Bet on Isiah Pacheco Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-114) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Broncos Chiefs NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

