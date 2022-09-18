The Denver Broncos are looking to redeem themselves after an inexcusable loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite a big game from Russell Wilson, the team still came up short in the 17-16 loss. As for the Houston Texans, they tied in their game against the Indianapolis Colts 20-20 which shocked many fans. Now, these two teams will meet as they both still seek their first win of the season.

The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are still looking to get into the win column here in week two. Both teams had questionable coaching decisions as they came away with less-than-desirable outcomes. For Denver, new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, opted for a 64-yard field goal to win the game rather than let Russell Wilson and his offense go for it on fourth and five with timeouts left to possibly get kicker, Brandon McManus into better field goal range. As for Houston, they opted to punt when they could have kicked a long field goal which would have won the game which many considered to be “settling,” for the tie. Both of these coaches have a lot of pressure heaped on them coming into this matchup.

Broncos vs Texans Game Info

• Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

• Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

• Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET

• TV: CBS

Broncos Still Looking to Get Into Sync

Denver looked shaky in the first half of their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They let Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense march right down the field on the first drive and struggled to contain them the whole first half. As for Denver’s offense, one could tell they did not play during the preseason as they looked very rusty.

As the game went on, the Broncos started to look better and better. That is until both running backs fumbled on the one-yard line in key situations that would have put the Broncos ahead and shifted the momentum. As for the Denver defense, they held the Seahawks to six points in the second half and Bradley Chubb came alive coming up with two clutch sacks. A promising sign considering Chubb has battled injuries the past couple of years.

Penalties also killed the Broncos last week. Considering the penalty differential, the fact they only lost by one point is still a positive to look at going forward. If they can clean up the mistakes and stop shooting themselves in the foot, they will be just fine. Remember, Russell Wilson had no turnovers, threw a deep touchdown to Jerry Jeudy, and threw for 340 yards to go along with a completion percentage of 69 percent.

Are the Texans a Sleeper This Year?

While the Texans did not win, they also did not fully lose. Davis Mills is not much to look at as an NFL quarterback at first glance, but he has had some big-time moments. Against the Colts last week, he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also had no interceptions. This helped his quarterback rating of that game round up to 98.9. While he is not among the elite quarterbacks, Davis Mills can still shock opposing defenses at times.

There is plenty of concern for the Texans going into this game. Even though it has only been one game, Houston comes into Denver ranked dead last in overall defense. They gave up 177 rushing yards to the Colts and will have their hands full again trying to contain the running back duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

The Texans also allowed 340 passing yards in their tie against the Colts. That is the same amount of yards Russell Wilson threw for against the Seattle Seahawks. In this aspect, Houston’s defense will also have an uphill battle as they will have to try to contain Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Unless this defense makes a quick turnaround, the Texans are destined for the bottom ranks of the NFL again this season.

Predictions For Broncos vs Texans

This may be a closer game than many would think. However, we are going to go with the home team for this matchup. The Broncos know they have to redeem themselves in the eyes of their fans. Especially on their “homecoming,” week. The Denver defense will have to get going a lot sooner to avoid the Davis Mills trap.

As for the offense, the chances of the Broncos fumbling twice in crucial moments against this Houston defense are extremely low. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are salivating to go up against this Houston secondary. Especially after Michael Pittman Jr. had 121 yards receiving last week. Look for Russell Wilson to get his receivers involved early and try to get the knockout blow in the first half of this Broncos vs Texans matchup.

