Bronny James NBA Draft 2024 Odds: Lakers Lead The Field

USC guard Bronny James is considering a jump to the NBA after his freshman season. If James forgoes his college eligibility, which team would draft him? Below, we examine the odds for every NBA team to draft Bronny James.
Will Bronny James Leave USC For The NBA?
"I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on the roster. There might be more."

-Marc Stein
-Marc Stein
(via @TheSteinLine, https://t.co/asIbqgra9J) pic.twitter.com/eudh7FfeoA
— BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) February 12, 2024
After missing the first month of the season due to a cardiac arrest suffered in July 2023, James made his debut on December 10, 2023. James is averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 20.5 minutes of action.
ESPN did not have James in their latest 2024 NBA mock draft. Teams would consider drafting Bronny if it meant his father, LeBron, would sign with them this offseason.
LeBron has expressed interest in playing with his son. On Inside the NBA before the All-Star Game, LeBron said it’s up to Bronny if he wants to declare for the draft or return to school.
Last week, Marc Stein reported that two NBA teams believe LeBron would sign with them if they drafted Bronny.
Bronny James NBA Draft Odds
Not only are rival executives increasingly convinced that LeBron James might want out, they're focused on the Bronny James factor that continues to loom large.

So what are the Lakers going to do about it?
So what are the Lakers going to do about it?
✍️ @sam_amick | @anthonyVslater | @jovanbuhahttps://t.co/ikk2kMcuAb pic.twitter.com/sfyZjRYV3v
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 14, 2024
Which team is favored to land the son of King James?
BetOnline lists the Lakers (+400) as the favorite to draft Bronny. LeBron is already in Los Angeles and has a $51.4 million player option for next season. Drafting Bronny to keep his father in Los Angeles makes sense.
The New York Knicks (+900), who have had ties to LeBron since 2010, could pull the trigger on Bronny to lure his father to the Mecca.
Then, there’s Cleveland (+1100), who last won a championship in 2016 with LeBron on the team.
View the odds below.
|NBA Team to Draft Bronny James
|Odds
|Play
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+400
|New York Knicks
|+900
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+1100
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+1100
|Atlanta Hawks
|+1600
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+1600
|Miami Heat
|+1600
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1800
|Chicago Bulls
|+2000
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+2000
|Boston Celtics
|+2200
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+2200
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+2200
|Phoenix Suns
|+2200
|Denver Nuggets
|+2500
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2800
|Golden State Warriors
|+2800
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+2800
|Orlando Magic
|+2800
|San Antonio Spurs
|+2800
|Indiana Pacers
|+3300
|Sacramento Kings
|+3300
|Toronto Raptors
|+3300
|Houston Rockets
|+4000
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+4000
|Brooklyn Nets
|+5000
|Charlotte Hornets
|+5000
|Detroit Pistons
|+5000
|Utah Jazz
|+5000
|Washington Wizards
|+5000
