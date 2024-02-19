NBA News and Rumors

Bronny James NBA Draft 2024 Odds: Lakers Lead The Field

bronny james

USC guard Bronny James is considering a jump to the NBA after his freshman season. If James forgoes his college eligibility, which team would draft him? Below, we examine the odds for every NBA team to draft Bronny James.

Will Bronny James Leave USC For The NBA?

After missing the first month of the season due to a cardiac arrest suffered in July 2023, James made his debut on December 10, 2023. James is averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 20.5 minutes of action.

ESPN did not have James in their latest 2024 NBA mock draft. Teams would consider drafting Bronny if it meant his father, LeBron, would sign with them this offseason.

LeBron has expressed interest in playing with his son. On Inside the NBA before the All-Star Game, LeBron said it’s up to Bronny if he wants to declare for the draft or return to school.

Last week, Marc Stein reported that two NBA teams believe LeBron would sign with them if they drafted Bronny.

Bronny James NBA Draft Odds

Which team is favored to land the son of King James?

BetOnline lists the Lakers (+400) as the favorite to draft Bronny. LeBron is already in Los Angeles and has a $51.4 million player option for next season. Drafting Bronny to keep his father in Los Angeles makes sense.

The New York Knicks (+900), who have had ties to LeBron since 2010, could pull the trigger on Bronny to lure his father to the Mecca.

Then, there’s Cleveland (+1100), who last won a championship in 2016 with LeBron on the team.

View the odds below.

NBA Team to Draft Bronny James Odds Play
Los Angeles Lakers  +400 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks  +900 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers  +1100 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma City Thunder  +1100 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks  +1600 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +1600 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat  +1600 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1800 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +2000 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks  +2000 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics  +2200 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +2200 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Pelicans +2200 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +2200 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +2500 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks  +2800 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors  +2800 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves  +2800 BetOnline logo
Orlando Magic +2800 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs +2800 BetOnline logo
Indiana Pacers  +3300 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings  +3300 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors  +3300 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +4000 BetOnline logo
Portland Trail Blazers +4000 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +5000 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +5000 BetOnline logo
Detroit Pistons +5000 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz +5000 BetOnline logo
Washington Wizards +5000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

