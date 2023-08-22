NBA News and Rumors

Bronny James Walks Out With Drake and LeBron at LA Concert

Bronny James Walks Out With Drake and LeBron at LA Concert

Drake pulled out all the stops on his “It’s All A Blur” tour, bringing out LeBron James and his son Bronny James during his Los Angeles show at Crypto.com Arena. Drake was followed by LeBron and Bronny James and the trio entered the arena together on Monday night.

Monday was the first leg of Drake’s two-night stop in Los Angeles. To start it off right, Drake walked in with the James family in the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. Drake even took time to shout out LeBron for his longtime support.

Bronny was seen on the jumbotron with a huge smile on his face as his fans grabbed at him, LeBron, and Drake. The crowd went absolutely wild. It was the first public appearance Bronny has made since his cardiac arrest last month.

LeBron and Bronny James Walk Out With Drake At LA Concert

Drake made a huge entrance with LeBron and Bronny James in tow. The stars made their way through the crowd as fans were pulling for each of them.

Recently, Drake has been having guest stars at his concerts. There have been many icons in the crowd but sometimes Drake will have them tag along during the entrance of his shoes. Both LeBron and Bronny are seen walking behind Drake as he enters Crypto.com Arena.

Bronny’s First Appearance Since Cardiac Arrest

It was Bronny’s first public appearance since his cardiac arrest at a USC practice. While the James family has not released any updates on when Bronny will return to basketball or USC, Bronny looked in good spirits during the entrance walk.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout on July 24. He was later released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on July 27. Earlier this month, Bronny and LeBron were reported visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for additional testing to determine the cause of his incident.

There has been no official update on Bronny’s health or the cause of cardiac arrest. It’s assumed that he’s recovering and progressing well but there has been no update on his status for the upcoming college basketball season.

