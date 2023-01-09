NBA News and Rumors

Brooklyn Nets Provide Injury Update On Kevin Durant Following Miami Win

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
2 min read
KD injury
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Kevin Durant was forced to leave the court early during the Nets win over Miami, after the Brooklyn superstar picked up a knee injury following a collision with Jimmy Butler.

Durant managed to achieve yet another milestone in his extraordinary career during the Heat game, as the 34-year old surpassed Dominique Wilkins in the all-time scoring list for the NBA with 26,684 points in his 978 games so far.

However after reaching the milestone for points, Durant was forced to exit the game shortly after the 30 minute mark following a heavy collision with Jimmy Butler that caused the Nets star some obvious discomfort.

KD tried to play the next move however the veteran was clearly struggling and was forced to head back to the locker rooms after half an hour with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in yet another respectable performance in such a little amount of time.

The Nets confirmed shortly after that Durant would not return to the game, as the knee injury was enough to keep their best player sidelined for the remainder of the night.

Losing KD could be a huge problem for future games, as the Nets have well and truly found their stride with Durant at the helm this season having won 14 of their last 15 and Brooklyn still managed to hold on for a tight win against Miami without their talisman, as they saw out a 102-101 victory.

Nets fans will be hoping that Durant’s injury isn’t too serious, as they next face the Celtics on Thursday night in what could be one of the most exciting games of the season with the talent on display.

Durant will be hoping to make a speedy recovery for personal reasons also, as he moves up the all time scoring rankings in a season that could see him finish in the top 10 of all time.

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks for NBA Free Bets | Best NBA Cash Out Betting Sites

Topics  
Heat NBA News and Rumors Nets
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on Sportslens and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on Sportslens and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Collins & Kuzma

Who Could Be Available In the NBA Trade Market?

Author image Dylan Williams  •  Jan 7 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Remember Jonathan Isaac? His Return May Be on the Horizon
Remember Jonathan Isaac? His Return May Be on the Horizon
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 6 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Dwight Howard Goes After Shaquille O’Neal For “Disrespectful” Comments
Dwight Howard Goes After Shaquille O’Neal For “Disrespectful” Comments
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 26 2022
NBA News and Rumors
NBA Rookie of the Year Race- Banchero, Mathurin Are Early Favorites
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Banchero, Mathurin Are Early Favorites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 25 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Why Are There No NBA Games On Thanksgiving?
Why Are There No NBA Games On Thanksgiving?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
NBA News and Rumors
The Detroit Pistons Are Open To Trading Saddiq Bey
The Detroit Pistons Are Open To Trading Saddiq Bey
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
NBA News and Rumors
WATCH: Ja Morant’s Trash Talk Comes Back To Haunt Him
WATCH: Ja Morant’s Trash Talk Comes Back To Haunt Him
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
More News
Arrow to top