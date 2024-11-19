Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Willing to Trade Anyone on Roster

The Brooklyn Nets have made it known they are willing to trade anyone on their current roster. The organization is being transparent about their chances this season. As a result, they know they may have to disperse some talent in order to secure quality draft picks for their future. There are quality players in the Nets’ rotation who will garner heavy interest on the trade market. Due to this, Brooklyn could secure a nice trade package that could set them up for future success. The Nets are fully aware they are in a rebuilding phase and are taking the necessary steps to get back to contention in the Eastern Conference.

Noteworthy Players the Brooklyn Nets Could Trade

Cam Thomas

Thomas is simply a professional scorer. Considering this, he will always have a place in this league. Brooklyn was not able to reach an extension with the former LSU product this past offseason. Cam Thomas will probably garner the most attention from the Brooklyn Nets due to his ability to get hot in a hurry. On top of this, he has shown the ability to score at all three levels (at the rim, mid-range, and from beyond the arc). As of November 19th,2024, Thomas is averaging 24.6 points per game, a field goal percentage of 45.8 percent, a three-point shooting percentage of 39.2 percent, and a career-best offensive rating of 111. There is a plethora of playoff teams who will be willing to give up a draft pick or two for the shooting guard’s services.

Nic Claxton

Claxton is a rim-protecting big man who could shore up another team’s frontcourt. He is currently in the middle of a four-year, $100 million contract extension that he signed last year. On the season, Claxton is tallying 8.6 points, 1.2 blocks, 7.7 total rebounds per game, and a total rebounding percentage of 18.5 percent which is a career-best in this category. Claxton could also operate as an effective lob threat on the right team. Almost every team could use a player like Nic Claxton who will know his role and be a force on the glass. While he is currently injured with a back injury (day-to-today), the Nets could get a solid return if the Brooklyn Nets trade the six-foot-11 center.

Dennis Schroder

Schroder is a veteran guard who brings intensity on the defensive end of the floor. On top of this, he has the capability to go on scoring flurries every once in a while. So far, the 12-year veteran has authored averages of 18.1 points, 1.3 steals, and 6.1 assists per game. Schroder is also averaging a steals percentage of 1.9 percent which is his best in this category since the 2015-16 campaign when he recorded a percentage of 2.1 percent. Schroder could also offer a reliable veteran presence in a locker room that could use guidance for a lot of young talent. All in all, the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to field plenty of calls regarding possible trades this season.