Brooks Koepka Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

For a while, the whole golf world kind of felt that Brooks fell off, mostly because Brooks documented his struggles so openly. But Brooks is fresh off a LIV Tour win and is seeking his fifth major championship.
Brooks Koepka is set to compete in his eighth Masters appearance this year. In the past five starts at Augusta National, Koepka has achieved top-15 finishes in three of them. In 2019, he came close to winning the tournament, contending late into the final round and finishing just one stroke back of Tiger Woods.
From 2017-2019, Koepka was in excellent form, winning four major championships, including two victories each in the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. For four weeks in 2019, he was the two-time defending champion of two different majors at the same time, showcasing his dominance in the world of golf. He is currently the only two-time winner on the Liv Tour coming off a win in his last event.
Brooks Koepka Masters Record
|Year
|Place
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|2022
|CUT
|+6
|75
|75
|$0
|2021
|T60
|+5
|74
|75
|$10,000
|2020
|T7
|-10
|70
|69
|69
|70
|$358,417
|2019
|T2
|-12
|66
|71
|69
|70
|$858,667
|2017
|T11
|-1
|74
|73
|71
|69
|$233,200
|2016
|T21
|+5
|73
|72
|76
|72
|$116,000
|2015
|T33
|E
|74
|71
|71
|72
|$54,000
Brooks Koepka 2023 Masters Odds
|
|Odds
|Play
|To Win 2023 Masters
|+3700
|First Round Leader
|+5800
|
|Odds
|Play
|Top 5 Finish
|+700
|3rd Round Leader
|+3900
|
|Odds
|Play
|Top 10 Finish
|+330
|Top 20 Finish
|+140
|Brooks Koepka Make The Cut
|Odds
|Play
|YES
|-500
|NO
|+335
Brooks Koepka Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks
Here are the predictions and best bets for Brooks Koepka at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:
Brooks Koepka To Win +3700
The only play on Brooks this weekend is to take him to win. This is a four-time major winner who was at the peak of his game not too long ago. And he’s getting +3700 value as if he is barely a contender. It’s certainly a flier and it should just be a sprinkle, but if Brooks is in contention come Sunday, that +3700 will look great.