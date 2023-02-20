NFL News and Rumors

Browns QB Coach Headed To Arizona, Will Jacoby Brissett Join Him?

Wendi Oliveros
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is quickly filling out his coaching staff.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Drew Petzing will be hired as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator.

He previously worked with Gannon in Minnesota when both were with the Vikings from 2014-2017, but this is his first NFL job in this position.

Petzing, 35,  has been working his way up the ranks since joining the NFL in 2013 as the Cleveland Browns‘ football operations intern.

Last season, he was the quarterbacks’ coach for the Cleveland Browns where he spent a lot of time working with Jacoby Brissett who started 11 games for the Browns during Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

Could Jacoby Brissett Become An Arizona Cardinal?

With all of the offseason talk centered on other quarterbacks, it is worth noting that Jacoby Brissett is a free agent.

He played well for the Browns in 2022 in a very awkward situation.

Often, the Browns poor defensive play overshadowed his offensive successes.

In his 11 games as the Browns’ starter, he threw for over 2,600 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

If he goes to Arizona, he would be the QB2 behind Kyler Murray.

Brissett Is A Steady Veteran

Murray has dealt with injury issues that have shortened two of his four NFL seasons.

Brissett could be worked into the offense along with Murray.

This is something the Browns did when Watson came back late in the 2022 season.

There were plays designed for Brissett, most notably quarterback sneaks.

It is an intriguing possibility to add Brissett to the Cardinals roster and create plays for him.

Could Other Browns Free Agents Follow Petzing To Arizona?

In addition to Brissett, fans have speculated that Petzing may try to take other notable Cleveland Browns free agents with him to Arizona.

Those include either of the running backs, Kareem Hunt or D’Ernest Johnson.

Hunt is an explosive running and receiving back that will make any team he joins instantly better.

Johnson, known as “Slow Grind,”  has a distinctively different style.

Both of these backs will be with different teams in 2023; could Arizona be the next stop for one of them or for Jacoby Brissett?

Free agency begins on March 15 so we will soon find out.

 

 

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
