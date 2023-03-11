NFL News and Rumors

Browns ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone May Enlist Help Of Phil Dawson and Josh Cribbs

Wendi Oliveros
Bubba Ventrone

Though he just was hired away from the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns new special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Bubba Ventrone, 40,  is a Cleveland Brown at heart.

Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone played four of his eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and was part of a core group of special teams players that go down in Browns history as among the best.

From 2009-2012, Ventrone played with the likes of Phil Dawson and Josh Cribbs and has hinted that he may invite the two to help out with an emphasis on fundamentals.

When talking about special teams fundamentals, Cribbs and Dawson are great resources; Ventrone knows it and saw it firsthand.

Cribbs, 39, spent 10 seasons in the NFL, eight were with the Browns.

3 Pro Bowl seasons, 3 punt return touchdowns, and 8 kick return touchdowns were highlights of his Browns career.

Phil Dawson’s ability to successfully kick in all types of weather conditions is legendary.

14 of his 18 NFL seasons were spent in Cleveland, and he converted 84% of his field goals and 97.8% of his extra points while in Cleveland.

The Browns Have A Lot To Be Excited About On Special Teams

Bubba Petrone injects excitement into the Browns’ special teams unit that has some young starts but struggled in previous years.

Second-year kicker Cade York had an up-and-down rookie year, but he showed flashes of greatness that are expected to continue into 2023.

30-year-old Jakeem Grant was a key 2022 free agent signing that got injured in training camp and never set foot on the field for the entire season.

Grant is back and healthy in 2023 so his long-awaited impact on the Browns special teams unit will finally be realized in 2023.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had a huge 76-yard punt return touchdown in 2022.

Rookie Jerome Ford also had some exciting runs in his first NFL season.

It will be interesting to see how Petrone utilizes Grant, Peoples-Jones, and Ford; all are dynamic players, and if he brings in Cribbs and Dawson to help out.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
