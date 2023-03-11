Though he just was hired away from the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns new special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Bubba Ventrone, 40, is a Cleveland Brown at heart.

Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone played four of his eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and was part of a core group of special teams players that go down in Browns history as among the best.

From 2009-2012, Ventrone played with the likes of Phil Dawson and Josh Cribbs and has hinted that he may invite the two to help out with an emphasis on fundamentals.

#Browns Bubba Ventrone believes Phil Dawson will be a great resource for Cade York pic.twitter.com/amBjJF70nU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 9, 2023

When talking about special teams fundamentals, Cribbs and Dawson are great resources; Ventrone knows it and saw it firsthand.

Cribbs, 39, spent 10 seasons in the NFL, eight were with the Browns.

3 Pro Bowl seasons, 3 punt return touchdowns, and 8 kick return touchdowns were highlights of his Browns career.

Did someone say Bills vs Browns in the snow? Phil Dawson 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2Lqfhypym3 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) November 16, 2022

Phil Dawson’s ability to successfully kick in all types of weather conditions is legendary.

14 of his 18 NFL seasons were spent in Cleveland, and he converted 84% of his field goals and 97.8% of his extra points while in Cleveland.

The Browns Have A Lot To Be Excited About On Special Teams

Bubba Petrone injects excitement into the Browns’ special teams unit that has some young starts but struggled in previous years.

Second-year kicker Cade York had an up-and-down rookie year, but he showed flashes of greatness that are expected to continue into 2023.

#Browns rookie kicker Cade York drills a 58-yard FG and Cleveland takes the lead over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. What. A. Kick. pic.twitter.com/zUuFTp0V9G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

30-year-old Jakeem Grant was a key 2022 free agent signing that got injured in training camp and never set foot on the field for the entire season.

Browns WR/KR Jakeem Grant (Achilles) likely out for the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/qB2gUXmtYL — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2022

Grant is back and healthy in 2023 so his long-awaited impact on the Browns special teams unit will finally be realized in 2023.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had a huge 76-yard punt return touchdown in 2022.

Donovan Peoples-Jones takes it ALL THE WAY to the house on the punt return TD 💨🙌pic.twitter.com/5cIo8yy8PA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

Rookie Jerome Ford also had some exciting runs in his first NFL season.

It will be interesting to see how Petrone utilizes Grant, Peoples-Jones, and Ford; all are dynamic players, and if he brings in Cribbs and Dawson to help out.

