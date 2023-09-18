NFL News and Rumors

NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

Monday Night Football will close out Week 2 with a special doubleheader. After the Saints (1-0) and the Panthers (0-1), the second game will pit the Cleveland Browns (1-0) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) in what should be a hard-hitting matchup. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Below, we examine the Browns vs. Steelers odds, predictions, picks, and best player props.

NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers Odds

Whenever these two AFC North rivals square off, expect a close matchup. Which team has a slight edge, according to oddsmakers?

BetOnline lists the Browns as a 2-point favorite. The teams are 3-3 in their last six games against each other.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Bet Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline -131 +111 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-108) Under 38.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers Predictions And Picks

Steelers +2 (-110)

Are the Browns legit, or are the Steelers not that? After Monday night’s game, we will have an answer to one of these questions.

The Browns looked like a playoff team in Week 1, especially their defense, which held Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 82 yards passing.

On the other hand, the Steelers did not get a first down in their first five possessions against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, history is not on the Browns’ side in this rivalry. Cleveland is 2-24 in Pittsburgh (1-21 in the regular season) since the opening of Acrisure Stadium. Additionally, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin holds a 25-6-1 career record against the Browns.

This game might be ugly, which favors a desperate Steelers team.

Bet on Steelers +2 (-110) at BetOnline

NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers’ Best Prop Bets

Najee Harris Under 53.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Steelers running back Najee Harris struggled to get anything going in Week 1, finishing with 31 yards on six carries.

The Steelers were down multiple scores, so the offense had no choice but to throw the ball.

Unfortunately for Steelers fans, Harris has not been the game-breaker they thought he would be after Pittsburgh selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Harris’ 3.9 yards per carry in two seasons is well below the average for a starting running back.

Harris did rush for 56 yards and 80 yards in his two games against the Browns last season.

However, the Browns defensive line is very good, so don’t expect a huge night from Harris.

Bet on Najee Harris Under 53.5 Rushing Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Nick Chubb Over 83.5 Rushing Yards (-126)

Death, taxes, and Nick Chubb rushing for over 83.5 yards.

Dating back to 2022, Chubb has rushed for more than 83.5 yards in six of his last eight games.

Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the NFL, with a stellar 5.3 yards per carry for his career.

The Steelers will be without one of their best run defenders, Cam Heyward, who was placed on IR, providing Chubb a favorable chance to hit his prop.

Bet on Nick Chubb Over 83.5 Rushing Yards (-126) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Browns NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

