Monday Night Football will close out Week 2 with a special doubleheader. After the Saints (1-0) and the Panthers (0-1), the second game will pit the Cleveland Browns (1-0) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) in what should be a hard-hitting matchup. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Below, we examine the Browns vs. Steelers odds, predictions, picks, and best player props.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers Odds

Whenever these two AFC North rivals square off, expect a close matchup. Which team has a slight edge, according to oddsmakers?

BetOnline lists the Browns as a 2-point favorite. The teams are 3-3 in their last six games against each other.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers Predictions And Picks

Steelers +2 (-110)

Are the Browns legit, or are the Steelers not that? After Monday night’s game, we will have an answer to one of these questions.

The Browns looked like a playoff team in Week 1, especially their defense, which held Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 82 yards passing.

On the other hand, the Steelers did not get a first down in their first five possessions against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, history is not on the Browns’ side in this rivalry. Cleveland is 2-24 in Pittsburgh (1-21 in the regular season) since the opening of Acrisure Stadium. Additionally, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin holds a 25-6-1 career record against the Browns.

This game might be ugly, which favors a desperate Steelers team.

NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers’ Best Prop Bets

Najee Harris had 6 carries for 31 yards and averaged 5.2 YPC. This 24 yard run was his longest of the day against the 49ers. Unfortunately the Steelers had only 41 rushing yards yesterday at Acrisure Stadium. pic.twitter.com/brJmP7YtSe — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) September 11, 2023

Najee Harris Under 53.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Steelers running back Najee Harris struggled to get anything going in Week 1, finishing with 31 yards on six carries.

The Steelers were down multiple scores, so the offense had no choice but to throw the ball.

Unfortunately for Steelers fans, Harris has not been the game-breaker they thought he would be after Pittsburgh selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Harris’ 3.9 yards per carry in two seasons is well below the average for a starting running back.

Harris did rush for 56 yards and 80 yards in his two games against the Browns last season.

However, the Browns defensive line is very good, so don’t expect a huge night from Harris.

Nick Chubb Over 83.5 Rushing Yards (-126)

Death, taxes, and Nick Chubb rushing for over 83.5 yards.

Dating back to 2022, Chubb has rushed for more than 83.5 yards in six of his last eight games.

Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the NFL, with a stellar 5.3 yards per carry for his career.

The Steelers will be without one of their best run defenders, Cam Heyward, who was placed on IR, providing Chubb a favorable chance to hit his prop.

NFL Betting Guides 2023