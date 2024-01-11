NFL News and Rumors

Browns vs. Texans: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)

The 2024 Wild Card Round features the No. 5 Cleveland Browns taking on the No. 4 Houston Texans. Below, we examine the odds for Browns vs. Texans and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Browns vs. Texans Odds

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7)
Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Browns are a 2.5-point road favorite. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22 in Week 16. However, the Texans were without quarterback C.J. Stroud.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Cleveland Browns Houston Texans Play
Moneyline -148 +128 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-112) +2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Browns vs. Texans Predictions And Picks

Browns -2.5 (-112)

Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) celebrate with fans after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Hopkins kicked the game winning field goal. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

What Kevin Stefanski has done with the Cleveland Browns is nothing short of extraordinary. Many believed Cleveland’s season was over after losing Nick Chubb in Week 2. Then, Deshaun Watson was lost for the season after Week 10.

Little did we know that Stefanski had an ace up the sleeve in Joe Flacco. In his last four games, Flacco has thrown for 1,362 pass yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Browns have won all four games.

Speaking of good quarterback play, the Texans hit a home run in drafting Stroud. The Ohio State product finished with 4,108 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Time and time again, Stroud proved he’s not afraid of the big moment, going into Indianapolis in Week 18 and beating the Colts to clinch a playoff berth.

Stroud and DeMeco Ryans are the first rookie quarterback and first-year head coach to make the playoffs since Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck with the Colts in 2012.

Rookie QBs in their first playoff start are 10-14.

The matchup to watch is Houston’s offense vs. Cleveland’s defense. The Browns had the number-one-ranked defense in the NFL. However, home vs. road splits are jarring. The Browns allowed the fewest points per game at home (13.9), but the most points per game on the road (29.6).

At the end of the day, it’s tough for me to back a rookie quarterback in his first career playoff start against a team with a veteran quarterback and the NFL’s best defense. I like the Browns to cover if this number stays under three.

Bet on Browns -2.5 (-112) at BetOnline

Browns vs. Texans Best Prop Bet

David Njoku Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85)
Dec 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Browns tight end David Njoku had his best year as a pro. Njoku set career highs in catches (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (6).

Njoku’s numbers have only increased with Flacco. Njoku has two 100+ yard receiving games in Flacco’s five games as the starter. Njoku caught six receptions on nine targets for 44 yards and one touchdown in Week 16 against the Texans.

The Texans have struggled against tight ends all season. Houston allows the fifth most receiving yards (60.24) and second most receptions per game (6.29) to opposing tight ends.

Expect Njoku’s strong partnership with Flacco to continue on Saturday.

Bet on David Njoku Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-112) at BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

