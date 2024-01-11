The 2024 Wild Card Round features the No. 5 Cleveland Browns taking on the No. 4 Houston Texans. Below, we examine the odds for Browns vs. Texans and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Browns vs. Texans Odds

On BetOnline, the Browns are a 2.5-point road favorite. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22 in Week 16. However, the Texans were without quarterback C.J. Stroud.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Browns vs. Texans Predictions And Picks

Browns -2.5 (-112)

What Kevin Stefanski has done with the Cleveland Browns is nothing short of extraordinary. Many believed Cleveland’s season was over after losing Nick Chubb in Week 2. Then, Deshaun Watson was lost for the season after Week 10.

Little did we know that Stefanski had an ace up the sleeve in Joe Flacco. In his last four games, Flacco has thrown for 1,362 pass yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Browns have won all four games.

Speaking of good quarterback play, the Texans hit a home run in drafting Stroud. The Ohio State product finished with 4,108 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Time and time again, Stroud proved he’s not afraid of the big moment, going into Indianapolis in Week 18 and beating the Colts to clinch a playoff berth.

Stroud and DeMeco Ryans are the first rookie quarterback and first-year head coach to make the playoffs since Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck with the Colts in 2012.

Rookie QBs in their first playoff start are 10-14.

The matchup to watch is Houston’s offense vs. Cleveland’s defense. The Browns had the number-one-ranked defense in the NFL. However, home vs. road splits are jarring. The Browns allowed the fewest points per game at home (13.9), but the most points per game on the road (29.6).

At the end of the day, it’s tough for me to back a rookie quarterback in his first career playoff start against a team with a veteran quarterback and the NFL’s best defense. I like the Browns to cover if this number stays under three.

Browns vs. Texans Best Prop Bet

David Njoku Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Browns tight end David Njoku had his best year as a pro. Njoku set career highs in catches (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (6).

Njoku’s numbers have only increased with Flacco. Njoku has two 100+ yard receiving games in Flacco’s five games as the starter. Njoku caught six receptions on nine targets for 44 yards and one touchdown in Week 16 against the Texans.

The Texans have struggled against tight ends all season. Houston allows the fifth most receiving yards (60.24) and second most receptions per game (6.29) to opposing tight ends.

Expect Njoku’s strong partnership with Flacco to continue on Saturday.