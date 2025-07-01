Bruce Brown Returning to Denver Nuggets on One-Year Deal

The Denver Nuggets have wasted no time in shaking up their roster this offseason. The team is bringing back a key contributor from their 2023 championship run. Bruce Brown is officially returning to the Mile High City on a one-year deal. The comes after Denver made a blockbuster trade by sending Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson and a 2032 first-round draft pick. The Nuggets also overhauled their front office after the playoffs by hiring co-GM’s in Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace. They have already sent a message with an aggressive start to free agency and are clearly prioritizing the team’s championship window.

Denver Nuggets Bringing Back Bruce Brown on One-Year Deal

Bruce Brown’s Fit With the Nuggets

The Nuggets are hoping Brown can be a stabilizing presence for their second unit. He will most likely take Russell Westbrook’s place as the Sixth Man on the team considering Westbrook has not decided if he will return or not this free agency. While Bruce Brown may be older now, one can argue his best year came from when he was with the Nuggets. After all, playing alongside the greatest player in the world in Nikola Jokić will often bring out the best in certain role players.

During the 2023 campaign with Denver, Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 total rebounds per game, and 48.3 percent shooting from the field. Moreover, he was also a reliable point-of-attack defender during that time and gave the Nuggets terrific versatility in terms of lineups. He was adept at coming off the bench, but was also useable in the starting rotation at times. The Nuggets are hoping they can harness that versatility again as they try win at least one more title before Nikola Jokić’s prime is over.

Denver Already Re-Shaping Roster For Next Season

As alluded to already, the Denver front office is showing they are serious about constructing another contender around Nikola Jokić. Whenever you have the greatest player on the planet, you must do everything in your power to maximize their championship window. Bruce Brown may not be the splashiest signing, but for the Nuggets, he is an ideal fit that could completely bolster their questionable second unit.

He is a very savvy role player. Denver is still looking to add a backup center to their roster, but day one of NBA Free Agency has certainly treated them extremely well. Bringing back Bruce Brown has shown the fan base the organization is serious about contending for another title.