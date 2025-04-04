Bruins go from first to worst in East in two years

One of the more notable stories in the National Hockey League at this time is how quickly the Boston Bruins have fallen. Two years ago they had a record breaking season. The Bruins broke NHL records in 2022-23 for most wins ever in a season (65), and points ever in a season (135).

This year, it has been a disaster. After Thursday, the Bruins have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference with 69. With a record of 30 wins, 37 regulation losses and nine losses in extra time, they only have a winning percentage of .454. The Bruins also have the fourth fewest points in the entire NHL. The only three teams with fewer points are the Nashville Predators (62), the Chicago Blackhawks (52), and the San Jose Sharks (50).

Why the drop off?

Two key players retired. Centres Patrice Bergeron of Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, and David Krejci of Sternberk, Czech Republic were both in the top five in Bruins scoring two years ago as they combined for 114 points (43 goals and 71 assists).

Meanwhile, defenseman Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden has only played 17 games for the Bruins this season because of a knee injury. Lindholm has not played since November 12, and is not expected to return for the rest of the season. Two years ago when the Bruins won the Presidents Trophy, he led the NHL with a +49.

We have also seen a drop off in statistics for the Bruins’s top forward, David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic. Two years ago, Pastrnak had 61 goals, 113 points, and led the NHL in even strength goals (43), game-winning goals (13), and shots on goals (407). With six games left in 2024-25, Pastrnak has 24 fewer points and 104 fewer shots on goal. He has also gone from a +34 to a -12.

Two key Bruins from two years ago have also been traded. Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia, who has 976 career points with Boston, is now with the Florida Panthers, and goaltender Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden, is now with the Ottawa Senators. Two years ago, Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy, and led the NHL in wins (40), goals against average (1.89), and save percentage (.938).

Meanwhile, goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, Alaska has not lived up to his contract after signing an eight year deal worth $66 million on October 6. This season he has a career worst goals against average of 3.12, and a career worst save percentage of .892. Two years ago, Swayman’s goals against average was 2.27, and his save percentage was .920.