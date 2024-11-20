NHL News and Rumors

Bruins name Joe Sacco interim head coach

Jeremy Freeborn
The Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League have made a head coaching change less than a quarter into the 2024-25 NHL regular season. Out is Jim Montgomery of Montreal, Quebec and in is Joe Sacco of Medford, Massachusetts. Interestingly, both Montgomery and Sacco are both 55 years old.

Montgomery’s success in Boston

Montgomery had remarkable success coaching the Bruins over the last three years. In 184 games, he had a record of 120 wins, 41 regulation losses and 23 losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .715. In the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the Bruins set the NHL all-time record for most wins in a season (62), and most points in a season (135). Montgomery also coached the NHL All-Star Game and won the Jack Adams Award, presented to the NHL coach of the year.

Then in 2023-24, Montgomery coached in the NHL All-Star Game again. The Bruins reached the 100 point plateau with 109 points, as they had 47 wins, 20 regulation losses, and 15 losses in extra time.

Why was Montgomery fired?

In a ‘what have you done for me lately?’ business, the Bruins were just ordinary after the first 20 games in 2024-25. They had a record of eight wins, nine regulation losses, and three losses in extra time for 19 points. In two of their last three games, the Bruins lost via a blowout. They were beaten 7-2 by the Dallas Stars on Thursday and 5-1 by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

Joe Sacco

This is Sacco’s second NHL head coaching job. He was previously with the Colorado Avalanche from 2009 to 2013. In 82 games, Sacco had a record of 43 wins, 30 regulation losses, and nine losses in extra time. He was an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres in 2013-14, and has been an assistant coach with the Bruins since 2014.

As a NHL player, Sacco spent 13 seasons in the NHL from 1990 to 2003. He was with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1990 to 1993, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim from 1993 to 1998, the New York Islanders for two seasons from 1998 to 1999, the Washington Capitals from 1999 to 2002, and the Philadelphia Flyers from 2002 to 2003. In 738 games, Sacco had 94 goals and 119 assists for 213 points. He was a -44 with 421 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, 12 shorthanded points and 1153 shots on goal.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
