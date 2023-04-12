Bruins set NHL record for most points in a single regular season

On Easter Sunday, the Boston Bruins set the National Hockey League record for most wins in a single season. On Tuesday, the Bruins added to their magical year by setting the record for most points by a team. With a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals, the Bruins recorded their 133rd point. Their record after 81 games is 64 wins, 12 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time.

Who had the previous record?

The Montreal Canadiens had the previous record of 132 points. In 1976-77, they had a record of 60 wins, eight losses, and 12 ties. Remember, at the time NHL teams only played 80 regular season games, unlike today when they played 82. There was also no overtime. If a game was tied after 60 minutes of play, it ended in a tie.

Record-setting win

In the Bruins’s record-setting win on Tuesday, the Bruins were led in scoring by Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia, who had three points (one goal and two assists). The Bruins also got multi-point games from Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czechia (one goal and one assist), and David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czechia (two assists). The other three Bruins goal scorers were Tyler Bertuzzi of Sudbury, Ontario, Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport, Maine, and Jake DeBrusk of Edmonton, Alberta.

Disappointing season for the Capitals

The Washington Capitals were officially eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 4 when the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1. This is the first time since 2014 that Washington has missed the playoffs. It will end an eight year streak of Washington being postseason bound. During this time the Capitals were Stanley Cup champions for the first tie in franchise history in 2018 as they beat the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the Finals.

Who is up last for Boston?

The Bruins end their 2022-23 NHL regular season on Thursday when they face the Montreal Canadiens. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on Monday.