Bryan Reynolds Wants Off The Ship In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been viewed as a trade target since last season. Now, the rumors are going to escalate.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reported that Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh. On Friday, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that the Pirates were listening to offers for Reynolds. Mackey reported that it is not known why Reynolds requested a trade.

Reynolds signed a 2-year, $13 million extension to avoid arbitration last year.

Bryan Reynolds, 27, has been a consistent source of offense for the Pirates since his rookie season in 2019. He has hit a batting average of over .300 twice in his four-year career, including in 2021, where he was voted an All-Star. He also hit an MLB-leading eight triples in his lone All-Star season and posted a 6.4 offensive WAR, tied for fourth in the Majors.

In 2022, he hit a career-high 27 home runs while hitting .262/.345/.461.

The Pirates have been in a lengthy rebuild throughout Reynolds’ career. In each of the last four years, Pittsburgh has won less than 70 games. The 2020 season was shortened to 60 games; however, the Pirates went 19-41 that year. The team has finished in last place in the NL Central in three of the four years. Last season was the exception, where the Pirates finished tied for 4th place with the Cincinnati Reds. Both teams finished 62-100.