Bryce Harper hits two homers in rehab start

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies has been sidelined for the past few months after getting hit with a pitch in the hand against Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. Fortunately for the Phillies, they’ve still managed to play great baseball and are in a good spot to make the playoffs via the wild card.

Bryce Harper had a rehab assignment and was able to knock two pitches out of the yard. He hit an absolute bomb to right field for his second home run and is showing that he’s ready to go for a Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper Getting Healthy

Players in the Phillies organization are ready for Bryce Harper to make his return to the big leagues and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“That guy is crazy,” Stott said, shaking his head. “He’s something.” “Bring him up,” Segura said, smiling. “He doesn’t need more games. What’s he doing up there? He’s ready. We’re happy that he’s doing well. Hopefully he comes back quicker. If he hits two homers, bring him up.” “Right now, I feel like we can beat any team in the game,” Segura said. “Regardless, we’re fighting for a Wild Card spot. Our job is to get to the playoffs. As soon as we get to the playoffs, I like our chances with [Zack] Wheeler and [Aaron] Nola against any team in the Major Leagues. I’m just excited. I can’t wait to get to that spot.”

Harper told the Associated Press that his rehab start went well:

“Tonight was great, right?” “But at the same time, I need the at-bats, I need to be able to see pitches, different guys, different angles, understanding how my body’s going to react, what my thumb’s going to be like.”

Phillies Are Red Hot

If the Philadelphia Phillies can get Bryce Harper back sometime soon and if this team clicks in the playoffs, they could be scary. They have one of the most potent offenses in baseball and whenever they’re on their game, they can certainly beat anybody.